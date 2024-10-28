West Africa: Nigeria Rejoices With Ghana's Botchwey On Election As Commonwealth Scribe

The federal government has congratulated Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her election as the new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, believed Botchwey's extensive career in public administration, foreign affairs, and regional development makes her a perfect fit for the job.

The president expressed optimism that Botchwey's leadership experience would bring renewed energy to the Commonwealth's efforts to advance meaningful economic and political partnerships that drive development and amplify the bloc's voice in global affairs.

The statement added that President Tinubu looked forward to working with the incoming Secretary-General to advance the Commonwealth's vision of fostering peace, equity, and prosperity for all member nations.

The President reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to championing a Commonwealth that prioritises strengthening intra-commonwealth trade, African exports, and a unified presence at the United Nations that supports an African bid for a permanent representation at the Security Council.

President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, for her years of leadership and wished her the best in her future endeavours.

On Friday, the leaders of the 56 Commonwealth nations meeting in Apia, Samoa, elected Botchwey, a 61-year-old former lawmaker who has served as Ghana's foreign minister for the last seven years, as the 7th Secretary-General.

Botchwey, who is expected to assume office on April 1, 2025, is the second African to be elected Secretary-General of the Commonwealth in its 75-year history, after Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, who served in that position from July 1, 1990, to March 31, 2000.

She had the backing of Nigeria for the top commonwealth job.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also congratulated the new Commonwealth scribe according to a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the ministry, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to congratulate Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who was elected Secretary General of the Commonwealth, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa on the 25th of October, 2024.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria further appreciates the participation of the other candidates and enjoins all stakeholders to support the incoming Secretary General in her quest to elevate the Commonwealth to loftier heights.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria also wishes to thank the outgoing Secretary General, Hon. Patricia Scotland KC for her meritorious service to the Commonwealth," the statement explained.