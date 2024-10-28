Nigeria: Lagos Women Run Organisers Plan Big for Expo

The organisers of the annual Lagos Women Run are looking beyond the November 9 date for the event.

There are other programmes lined up for women to benefit from between November 1 and the day of the race, November 9th.

The coordinator of the project, Tayo Popoola, stated that many other activities have been lined up for women to benefit from.

Popoola said: "The one-week empowerment and Skill program will start from November 1, 2024 and it includes an Exhibition (expo), offering a platform for Skills and Vocational Training such as Basic Painting, Tie &Die, Skincare, Waste Management, Food Packaging, Cake Making. Fruit Juice Mixing, Basic Make Up, Basic Computer Training.

"Again, all participants will receive running vest, running bibs, goody bags, certificate, medals, and sponsors' products."

The Lagos Women Run, an initiative of Gym Assured, Marathon & Road Race Organization, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, has been scheduled to take place on November 9.

Over 200,000 women are expected to take part in the 10km road race being staged by a dedicated group of women with professional backgrounds in sports management, administration, and other women-focused organizations.

Since its inception in 2016 in Lagos, the event has grown and it is expected to expand to other parts of the nation.