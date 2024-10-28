Nigeria: WACP to Release Key Recommendations, Actionable Steps to Strengthen Healthcare Systems in W/Africa

...as health experts from 13-chapter countries converge on Abuja from Monday

Key recommendations and actionable steps to strengthen healthcare systems across West Africa are expected as the West African College of Physicians, WACP holds its 48th Annual General and Scientific Meeting ,AGSM between Monday and Wednesday in Abuja.

The event with the theme:"Strengthening Healthcare Systems in West Africa: Opportunities and Challenges',would draw health experts from the organisation's 13-chapter countries to Nigeria.

The College President,Dr. Rose Macauley, addressing a world press conference yesterday in Abuja,ahead of the event, explained that WACP's goal is to ensure that deliberations and insights from the meeting translate into tangible benefits for "our communities."

Dr. Macauley further explained that the theme captures members' commitment to address some of the most pressing healthcare challenges facing the West African region while identifying innovative solutions and collaborations that can drive transformative change across West Africa.

Speaking on importance of the 2024 AGSM, the WACP's President explained that,"This year's AGSM is of particular significance, as it reflects a pivotal moment in our shared journey.

"The healthcare landscape in West Africa is complex and dynamic, shaped by the resilience of our people, the dedication of our healthcare providers, and the collaboration of our governments and partners.

" However, we continue to face considerable challenges, including emerging infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, and the critical need for sustainable healthcare financing and workforce development.

"Our gathering in Abuja represents a collective commitment to not only tackle these challenges but to transform our region's healthcare systems to better serve our communities.

"We recognize that by bringing together experts from across West Africa and beyond, we will foster dialogue, share knowledge, and develop actionable strategies to strengthen healthcare across our countries."

She said the 2024 AGSM will feature a comprehensive program designed to educate, inspire, and motivate.

The key highlights of the event,she said,included convocation and induction ceremony

"There shall be convocation and induction of new fellows and members of our esteemed College, boosting the provision of medical specialist expertise for our 13-Chapter countries.

"This is a great milestone that is worthy of celebration across Africa that we are producing home grown medical specialists that will enhance health care delivery systems across Africa,"she said.

The event,she said, would feature keynote sessions and panel discussions as well as the Annual Mabayoje Lecture.

"We are honored to have globally respected healthcare leaders, policymakers, and researchers joining us to discuss critical topics, including healthcare technology, policy innovations, and collaborative frameworks. These sessions will provide insights and practical solutions to enhance healthcare access and quality throughout West Africa.

"This meeting will also showcase groundbreaking research and innovations conducted by healthcare professionals within our region. From advancements in diagnostic technologies to public health initiatives, our members will present evidence-based solutions that have the potential to transform healthcare delivery in West Africa.

"We will take this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of our members and partners. The WACP awards highlight excellence and dedication, paying tribute to those whose work has made a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape,"she said.

She said the College will use the opportunity to commission its magnificent building which she described as "a great edifice and good resource for enhancing learning activities."

She said the success of the meeting relies on the collective dedication of members, healthcare professionals, governments, and partners, adding:" Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system that meets the needs of all West Africans."

She called on healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders to join in the event.

"Together, let us embrace this opportunity to transform healthcare in our region for the betterment of all,"she appealed.

Recall that the 48th WACP Annual Scientific and General Meeting was heralded by a Medical Outreach organized at Kuje Area Council on the Saturday 26th of October 2024.

The outreach aimed at providing essential healthcare services to residents of the community.