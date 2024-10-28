Nigeria: EU, Stakeholders Meet On Compliance With Deforestation Regulation,Sustainability

Stakeholders have received the report of an EU-funded study analysing the preparedness of cocoa and other value chains to comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation,EUDR.

The EUDR, introduced on 29 June 2023, aims to limit the EU market's impact on global deforestation, forest degradation, and biodiversity loss, promote deforestation-free supply chains, reduce the EU's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, and protect human rights and the rights of indigenous peoples.

Products covered under the EUDR include cocoa as well as palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, timber, rubber, and their derivatives (beef, furniture, and chocolate are also listed). As the EU attracts 67 percent of cocoa exports from Nigeria, preparedness in this sector is particularly critical.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, stated that the EU aims to develop a strategy that both protects the environment and mitigates the effects of climate change. "In cocoa farming, a lot of virgin land is cleared, and farmers utilise such forested lands to farm. This is why the EUDR is important to discourage deforestation, but also why the EU is here to support the local farmers with improved agro-ecological techniques and improvements in productivity," he said.

The workshop also presented the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D), a new legislative instruments applying to all value chains and requiring that, while conducting economic activities, companies should minimise negative environmental and social impacts.

Explaining the significance of the CS3D, Massimo De Luca added, "From water, to child labour, companies need to assess risks associated with their activities and measures to remedy, including compliance with national and international standards."

Represented by Ajayi Olutobaba, Deputy Director, Cocoa/Member, National Cocoa Management Committee, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, welcomed the EU's partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the introduction of the EUDR.

"The EU's partnership with the Ministry on the critical issue of the EUDR, and the need for due diligence assessments to be conducted in relevant value chains, is a welcome development," he said.

"Given the importance of the EUDR and the need to ensure due diligence assessments in Nigeria's cocoa sector to guarantee deforestation-free supply chains for cocoa and other agricultural products, I recently inaugurated the National Taskforce on EUDR, comprising all relevant stakeholders in the affected value chains," he announced.

"The National Taskforce, chaired by me, aims to develop a unified national approach to meet the EU's deadlines. We have already begun operations and hope to achieve our objectives as soon as possible."

In his presentation, Javier Sánchez, key expert commissioned by the European Commission, noted that while the EUDR presents short-term challenges for producing countries, it offers significant opportunities in the medium term.

"The EUDR should not be seen as a disadvantage for Nigeria. This is an opportunity to enhance environmental sustainability, create sustainable value chains, and strengthen compliance with national regulations across the value chain," he said.

Sánchez emphasised that compliance with the EUDR strengthens the role of small producers in international value chains by promoting transparency, allowing consumers to know the origins of cocoa, coffee, and other products.

"The private sector, particularly EU-based importers, is the key player responsible for EUDR implementation. They will face significant sanctions for non-compliance. Due to the structure of the value chain, they will then also look to the upstream actors, especially cooperatives and middlemen, who have information about the origin of the products, to ensure EUDR is complied with."

"While the government cannot replace the private sector's role, it can facilitate compliance by developing tools and ensuring awareness of the regulations that private sector actors must follow," he added.