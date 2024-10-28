Nigeria: WACP Takes Medical Outreach to Kuje Community of FCT

The West African College of Physicians,WACP,has embarked on a medical outreach to Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The event, held ahead of WACP's pre-Annual General Scientific Meeting,AGSM activity, afforded hundreds of residents the opportunity to be attended to by medical experts on different health challenges.

Speaking at the event which took place on Saturday,WACP President, Dr Rose Macauley, highlighted the need for everyone to have access to quality healthcare.

Insisting that access to quality healthcare is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right that every citizens deserves, Dr Rose Macauley explained that the medical outreach initiative is a testament to WACP's commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of location or economic status.

She said:"Although the Nigeria chapter has been conducting medical outreach as a pre-Annual General Scientific Meeting (AGSM) activity,this is the first time the college is undertaking this as a pre-AGSM activity. We are grateful to Nigeria chapter for organising this medical outreach.

" This medical outreach programme is more than just a service; it is a lifeline for many who have been unable to access regular medical care.

"It is our hope that those individuals seen by the doctors today continue to seek care in health facilities near their locations.

" It is the collective responsibility of providers to care for the health of our people, and that starts with initiative likes this."

On his part,Kuje Area Council Chairman,Mr Abdullahi Sabo, who expressed appreciation to WACP over its gesture, said the medical outreach addressed the gap in healthcare delivery in the locality,given that it provided free medical services, consultations, screenings, and treatments, especially to those in need.

The Kuje Area Council boss,who was represented by his personal assistant, Mr Mohammed-Gimba Ebbo, said the outreach underscores WACP's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility.

According to him,the importance of the medical outreach cannot be overemphasized,given that many residents face challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to financial constraints, geographical barriers, and lack of awareness.

He said:"I am honored to stand before you today to commemorate this significant medical outreach programme organised by WACP.

"This initiative underscores the college's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality in our community.

"This outreach bridges that gap, providing free medical services, consultations, screenings, and treatments to those who need them most.

"The benefits of this outreach are multifaceted: Early detection and treatment of diseases, improved health awareness and education, enhanced quality of life for beneficiaries and trengthened healthcare infrastructure in our community."

The council chairman called on his people to take full advantage of the opportunity by stepping forward to access medical services available.

He thanked WACP for its magnanimity, noting that the group's dedication to public health is commendable.