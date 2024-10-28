Nigeria: Afatakpa Hail Igali's Emergence As Chairman of Pandef

· Says Igali will deliver on new assignment

Ambassador ( Chief) Freeman Mac-Anthony Aghogho Afatakpa, Iyasere of Orhuworhun Kingdom, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, has congratulated Amb. Godknows Igali as the new Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Afatakpa, also Enemute of Agbarho Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government, in a statement on Saturday, in Warri, Delta State, said Igali is a true pan Niger Deltan and genuinely committed to actualization of dreams of Niger Delta people and growth of the oil rich region.

The South-South Zonal Director for Youth Affairs, International Human Rights Protection Service (IHRPS), also thanked PANDEF for electing Igali as Chairman to lead the frontline Niger Delta group.

According to him, Igali had shown genuine commitment to the growth and development of Niger Delta in his personal capacity, noting that as Chairman of PANDEF, he has been given opportunity to contribute and do more for his people.

He expressed optimism that Igali will deliver on his new assignment, explaining that the people of Niger Delta have absolute confidence in him.

The Urhobo born businessman and Chairman/CEO, De-Leo Group of Companies, urged the people of Niger Delta to support Igali led PANDEF for the collective interest of the region.

He advised the people of Niger Delta to unite and continue to live in harmony while pursuing to achieve a common goal, adding that the region is blessed with human and natural resources.

Afatakpa further advised youths in South South region to remain peaceful and law abiding, noting that International Oil Companies and others operators should consider creating employment for the youths to sustain the existing peace in the region.