Nigeria: 10 Dramatic Suicides Linked to Hardship in Nigeria

Nigeria has witnessed a surge in suicide cases in recent times with several individuals taking their own lives or attempting to do so due to various reasons.

The spate of suicides has left many in shock as concerns are raised over the state of mental health in the country.

From June to September, there have been at least 10 reported cases of suicide and about eight of the victims being young people and reasons linked to hardship in the land.

Some of the incidents were dramatic

Only last week, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command prevented a 59-year-old man from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

RRS made this known in a post it shared on its official X handle, @rrsLagos767.

"RRS bike riders on routine patrol on the Third Mainland Bridge prevented a man from jumping into the lagoon", the post said.

"The man, a resident of Ilasa area of the state, stated that he was overwhelmed by challenges".

RRS said that its Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, had counselled the suspect and directed him to be kept in protective custody pending the arrival of his family members.

Also recently, a report emerged about a man who was allegedly protesting the seizure of his commercial tricycle by Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and in the process hung himself on the premises of the agency in Ikorodu.

LASTMA promptly denied the story

In one case, a former CEO of Konga, Nick Imudia, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his balcony in Lekki, Lagos.

In another case, a 19-year-old pregnant girl was rescued by police officers in Ikorodu, Lagos, after she attempted to take her own life due to abandonment and financial difficulties.

Also rescued was Shaibu Yusuf, who climbed a tall mast in Abuja to protest the state of the nation.

Other cases include a Warri-based lady who jumped from a flyover, a marketing employee who allegedly committed suicide due to economic hardship, and a 17-year-old boy who reportedly took his own life after being accused of stealing.

Security agents are also affected as an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, operative and a Deputy Commissioner of Police allegedly committing suicide in Abuja and Oyo State, respectively.

The situation is a stark reminder that suicide can affect anyone, regardless of age, social status, or background.

The rising cases of suicide in Nigeria have sparked calls for urgent action to address the root causes of this crisis.

Experts want government to invest in mental health services, create jobs, and implement policies that cushion the effects of poverty.

"If we don't take action, this situation will only worsen," said a mental health professional.

"We need to create a support system for those struggling with mental health issues and economic hardship."

Government, according to the expert, must take urgent action to address this crisis.

"Mental health resources, such as counselling services and hotlines must be made available to all citizens", he added.

"Jobs must be created, and policies implemented to reduce poverty and economic hardship".

Roll Call

The Ikorodu alleged suicide reportedly happened after a tricycle operator, whose name could not be confirmed, allegedly took his own life after failing to reclaim his confiscated tricycle from officials of LASTMA.

Eyewitnesses in video footage shared on X by Linda Ikeji blog and reported by TheNiche said the officials intercepted the tricycle for an alleged traffic violation, took it to their office near Jubilee Estate along Ikorodu-Shagamu Expressway and refused to release it despite an appeal and efforts by the rider.

The tricyclist was said to have been frustrated and hung himself from a tree in front of the office of LASTMA which is the same premises used by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers at Ikorodu.

But the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, quoting the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in a statement, dismissed the report.

The statement confirmed that a body was discovered early Thursday, July 11, 2024 by passersby and was immediately reported to the police at Shagamu Road.

"Several speculations were made by sympathisers present at the scene. Some said he was dressed like a motorcyclist (Okada rider) while some speculated he was a tricyclist (Marwa rider)", it said.

"Some even believed he was brought to the scene by his killers during the wee hours of midnight, and stage-managed it to give it the semblance of suicide because the victim's leg was touching ground.

"For brevity, no one could really identify him as either an Okada or Marwa rider from amongst several operators of Okada and Marwa who visited the scene.

"Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was evacuated by State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), Yaba, Lagos".

The former Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Konga, one of Nigeria's e-commerce giants, Mr Nick Imudia, June 25, allegedly committed suicide in his home.

According to reports, Imudia, who was until his death the CEO of D.light, allegedly jumped from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

Meanwhile, the family contradicted the narrative, saying it was no suicide and could possibly be that he was killed.

It alleged media conspiracy in the death.

'Tired of life'

Just last week, Shaibu Yusuf, who climbed a mast in Abuja to protest the state of the nation and threatened to jump down from the height and die, was saved from taking his own life.

The incident took a dramatic turn as the police who were called in by bystanders engaged him in a dialogue before he was persuaded to abandon the suicide bid and descend from the mast

Meanwhile, a Warri-based lady, who was 'tired of life', was not as lucky.

She jumped in the full glare of bystanders from a flyover bridge to her death.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, said they heard the lady screaming that she was tired of life but they thought she was making a skit video.

According to them, before they could come to terms with the situation, she had fallen backwards from the bridge, smashing her skull on the busy NPA Road in Warri.

Suicide note

Similarly, Amarachi Ugochukwu, a marketing employee of a bank in Ikorodu, Lagos, allegedly committed suicide due to economic hardship.

In her suicide note, Ugochukwu said she decided to end it all because "nothing is working in my life". He blamed the "economic hardship in the country", adding that she could "no longer bear the pain".

Debts

On June 27, Hassan Bayaro, 35, from Giza town in Keana Local Council of Nasarawa State, reportedly committed suicide over alleged debts estimated at N8 million.

It was said that Bayaro, who was into the property business, might have been duped and felt he could not repay the debts.

On March 14, a 17-year-old boy, Ojibe Chukwueze, reportedly killed himself after being accused of stealing N100, 000 by his boss in Abijo area of Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Investigation

Meanwhile, security agents are not spared in this disturbing trend.

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on July 1, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Abuja.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation was underway to "ascertain the circumstances surrounding the sad incident."

Also, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gbolahan Olugbemi, on April 2, allegedly committed suicide.

Olugbemi, who served in the Lagos State Police Command, was found hanging by the rope in his Ogbomoso, Oyo State, home.

Saudi suicide

A Nigerian pilgrim from the Kwara State contingent, Hajia Hawawu Mohammed, on June 10, allegedly jumped to death from the rooftop of the residence she was staying in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed was confirmed dead by the authorities in Saudi Arabia, which described her death as "suicidal".

Tragedy also struck in Ogun State, April 30, as two persons allegedly committed suicide at different locations in the state.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incidents, said one Opeyemi Lateef died after he consumed a harmful substance suspected to be 'Sniper', while a 24-year-old lady, Gift Bello, jumped into a well

Nursing student

A 300-level student of Basic Medical Science of Harvard College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Obada-Oko, Abeokuta, simply identified as Ajoke, on February 20, allegedly took her life.

The deceased, was said to have drunk a poisonous substance, suspected to be 'Sniper'.

The body of the victim, believed to be pregnant, was discovered in her off-campus hostel room.

A 400-level female student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Adaze Jaja, on her part, allegedly committed suicide on January 27.

The police confirmed that the 31-year-old died in a hotel room.

They said Jaja was reported to have been found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth with an empty bottle of an insecticide beside her.

A petroleum products' dealer, based in Akure, Ondo State capital, Sesan Adelabu, popularly known as Emirate, also allegedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance, suspected to be an insecticide, after killing his wife, Bolu Adelabu, in their residence at Alagbaka GRA area of the city.