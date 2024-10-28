Nigeria: U17wwc - Nigeria Dumped Out After 0-2 Loss to USA in Quarter-Final

Nigeria's journey in this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup came to an end on Saturday night, as the United States scored a goal in each half, eliminating the 2022 bronze medalists from the tournament held in the Dominican Republic.

Coach Bankole Olowookere faced significant challenges when three of his starting players were injured within the first 45 minutes. Forward Blessing Ifitezue was the first to be forced off, replaced by Peace Effiong. Shortly after, left back Onyedikachi Ekezie also had to exit, with Rokibat Azeez taking her place. Defender Jumai Adebayo suffered an injury as well but managed to continue after a brief stoppage.

In the early stages, Harmony Chidi, the top scorer from the African qualifiers, struggled with her free-kick attempts, sending one too high in the 9th minute and misfiring again in the 28th. Mary Long nearly tested goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma with a powerful shot from inside the box, but Uzoma successfully deflected it for a corner.

The USA, who had been eliminated by Nigeria in a penalty shootout during the quarter-finals in India two years ago, took the lead in the 43rd minute with a penalty converted by Fuller, following a foul by Shakirat Moshood in the box. Just before halftime, Adebayo made a crucial clearance off the line to prevent a second goal as the Americans intensified their attack.

In the 64th minute, Captain Taiwo Afolabi seized the ball from hesitant defenders, but her attempt was blocked and resulted in a corner. Fuller nearly increased the USA's lead in the 71st minute, narrowly missing the target with her shot.

Just three minutes later, the USA doubled their advantage when Afolabi was fouled in midfield. The resulting through ball was expertly finished by Kim Ascanio, who skillfully placed it through Uzoma's legs.