New York — In today's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Secretary-General António Guterres urged swift and decisive action to tackle Sudan's catastrophic humanitarian crisis, which has escalated since conflict erupted 18 months ago between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). "This is a nightmare for the people of Sudan," Guterres told Council members in New York. Guterres's call was echoed by the UK's Deputy Permanent Representative, while Sudan's UN envoy appealed for international measures to curb RSF activities, accusing them of "systematic atrocities."

Addressing the Council at its 9761st meeting, Guterres laid bare the scale of Sudan's suffering. He reported that nearly 25 million Sudanese are now in desperate need of aid, with mass killings, sexual violence, and worsening health conditions ravaging the country.

Guterres highlighted the recent events in El Gezira where violent attacks carried out by the RSF left more than 120 civilians dead and around 200 others injured in El Sariha village, El Kamlin, on Friday.

Reports from activists and viral social media footage shows RSF involvement in the massacre of civilians, rampant sexual violence against women and girls, and the detention of at least 150 people. The RSF has also isolated the region by cutting off communication channels and confiscating Starlink devices, effectively trapping residents.

'Civil society and journalists must be able to do their jobs safely, without fear of persecution and attacks.' - Secretary-General António Guterres

These events coincide with reports of famine conditions and severe diseases continue to afflict displacement camps in North Darfur. Widespread flooding and collapsing infrastructure further exacerbate the crisis.

He demanded urgent intervention, outlining three critical steps: a ceasefire, enhanced civilian protection, and expanded humanitarian assistance. "We need action on the ground," he added, urging both SAF and RSF to halt hostilities, establish local ceasefires, and facilitate humanitarian access.

Guterres underscored that his envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, has been collaborating with regional partners, including the African Union, to drive forward peace negotiations.

The Secretary-General stressed the importance of civilian protection, condemning attacks against non-combatants by both sides. He urged accountability for breaches of international humanitarian law and insisted that the Council support monitoring mechanisms. Noting that weapons continue to pour into Sudan, Guterres demanded an immediate halt to these supplies to curb escalating violence.

Whilst Guterres did not name specific external actors, many stakeholders and activists condemning the violence since the start of the conflict have accused the United Arab Emirates of fuelling Sudan's conflict by supplying arms to the RSF. At the UNSC's 9,611th meeting in April, Sudan's Permanent Representative, El Harith Idriss Mohamed, directly accused the UAE of involvement. The UAE refuted these claims, labelling the repeated accusations and alleged evidence of arms supplies as "baseless allegations."

Despite the funding shortfall in this year's humanitarian appeal, Guterres commended the work of UN agencies and Sudanese-led efforts, which have reached 12 million people with aid.

He urged donors to fill funding gaps and support cross-border humanitarian initiatives, warning that continued shortfalls would leave millions in peril.

Jeddah Declaration

Much like many of the other UNSC members, Ambassador James Kariuki, the UK's Deputy Permanent Representative, supported Guterres' recommendations, particularly for civilian protection, and reminded both the SAF and RSF of their commitment to minimise harm to civilians under the Jeddah Declaration.

The British envoy expressed alarm over recent violence in El Gezira, where RSF forces attacked civilians, committing sexual violence and destroying property, while also levying blame on the SAF's aerial bombardments which have also claimed lives and devastated communities.

'With famine in Darfur and cholera spreading across the country, millions are at risk of an early, preventable death.' - UK's Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador James Kariuki

Kariuki highlighted widespread famine and cholera outbreaks, worsened by bureaucratic barriers to humanitarian aid, and condemned restrictions on UN staff. He urged Sudanese authorities to keep Adré border crossing open for aid access.

He called for both factions to engage in diplomatic efforts led by Lamamra, emphasising that civil society and women's participation are essential for lasting peace.

'Designate RSF as terrorists'

Sudan's Permanent Representative, El Harith Idriss Mohamed, responded with an impassioned and piercing address, urging the international community to focus on RSF disarmament, which he claimed is essential for Sudan's security.

El Harith accused RSF of "systematic atrocities" against civilians, detailing accounts of "executions, rapes, and looting" across Sudan, particularly in El Gezira. He argued that civilians have sought refuge in SAF-controlled areas and are even joining the military in self-defence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

El Harith accused the RSF of being "backed by external actors," bringing mercenaries and arms through border crossings like Adré, which he described as a direct threat to Sudan's national security.

He warned that framing the conflict as a struggle between two equal factions would create a diplomatic "impasse," emphasising that the SAF is defending Sudan from "mercenaries" bent on destabilising the state.

The Sudanese envoy claimed the government had made significant strides to support humanitarian aid, having "approved 99.6 per cent of over 11,000 requests" for logistical support and movement authorisations this year. He noted that Sudan has "opened 10 border crossings and seven airports" for aid deliveries, even covering distribution costs.

He criticised irregularities in aid distribution and requested a monitoring mechanism with the UN and Chad to address alleged issues of "unverified aid" and arms transfers.

El Harith also appealed for the Security Council to designate RSF as a terrorist organisation and support their disarmament. Calling for an end to the UN arms embargo, he argued that it restricts the SAF's ability to protect civilians.

"We are ready to work with the Security Council to achieve peace, provided the RSF respects the outcomes of Jeddah and ceases occupation of civilian areas," he concluded.