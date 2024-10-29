Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Knocks NPFL Referees Over Poor Officiating

Super Eagles and Kano Pillars captain in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Ahmed Musa, has condemned the poor officiating in the Nigerian topflight especially in the week 9 match between his club and Nasarawa United at Lafia.

Speaking to journalists after the 0-1 loss to Nasarawa United, the most capped Super Eagles player described some of the referees in the NPFL as joy-killers.

According to the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City star, the match officials led by center referee Dahiru Muhammed Kawo and assistant referee Abdulmajid Sani Potiskum from Adamawa and Gombe states, respectively, made several avoidable errors.

He was particularly disappointed that the referees allowed a controversial goal by Nasarawa United, where two players, including the goal scorer appeared to be in offside positions.

Musa, therefore, expressed disappointment, emphasizing that these officiating lapses demoralise players and impact negatively on the league's credibility.

"I've been praising the officiating and the progress in the league up until now, but the performance of the officials in this matchday 9 game makes me wonder if coming back to play in the NPFL was the right choice. "For the league to improve, we need to address the quality of officiating. Officials must not be allowed to kill the players' morale and effort.

"If I keep witnessing such officiating, I cannot encourage anyone to return to the NPFL. It would be a waste of our efforts if this continues," he said.

Musa also urged the NPFL management to take disciplinary action against officials who sabotage the league's progress, saying that enforcing accountability would deter others from similar acts.

On his decision to play in the NPFL over international offers, the former VVV-Venlo, Al Nassr and Sivasspor of Turkey star said "I wanted to help elevate the NPFL to European standards. But with officiating like what I saw in Lafia, it doesn't reflect a serious league."