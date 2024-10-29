Senegal's Leader Calls for 'Restraint' Ahead of November Legislative Polls

As campaigning for legislative elections got underway in Senegal this weekend, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye sought to assure voters that the 17 November poll would be free and transparent. He also called on all political players to show "restraint".

Speaking to journalists at the Palace of the Republic ahead of the launch of electoral campaigns, Faye said: "I invite all Senegalese people, and in particular political players from all sides, to avoid any excesses in their speeches and actions".

"Over the past few days, we have observed comments and behaviour that smack of communalism, as well as verbal and physical threats in the public arena and in the media on social networks. This is not the way to express our differences," he added.

The Senegalese president called on those involved to show "responsibility, restraint and moderation," assuring that the "elections will be free, democratic and transparent".

A break with the past

The people of Senegal will elect a new parliament on 17 November, just eight months after the presidential election in which Faye won the first round with 54 percent of the vote.

Campaigning got underway on Sunday.

Faye, elected on the promise of a break with the past, social justice and the fight against corruption, and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, have been battling for months with a hostile parliamentary majority following legislative elections in 2022.

In order to secure a new majority, Faye dissolved the national assembly in September - as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so - paving the way for early elections.

The president also affirmed that Senegal was on the road to recovery, saying: "The fruits of our reforms are beginning to be felt in the form of concrete results".

