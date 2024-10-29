Mali: Author Activist Remained Arbitrarily Detained: Étienne Sissoko

On 14 October, the Bamako Court of Appeal ordered Étienne Sissoko's provisional release pending his appeal trial on 11 November, but the decision was suspended later the same day, following an appeal filed by the Prosecutor. Étienne Sissoko, a Malian economist and university professor, was convicted on charges of defamation, damaging the state's reputation and distributing fake news after the publication of a book in which he denounced alleged propaganda in the Malian government's public information campaign. He was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, and a fine of XOF 3 million (approximately 4,500 Euros). He must be immediately and unconditionally released.

