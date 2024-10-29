Nigeria: New Lottery Strategy to Boost Economic Opportunities, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced a new strategy for the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), aimed at enhancing economic opportunities for Nigerians and fostering socio-economic development across the country.

During the unveiling of the four-year strategic plan at the State House Banquet Hall on Monday, President Tinubu emphasised the administration's commitment to empowering communities and creating valuable skills for citizens.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the President underscored the critical role of the gaming industry in national progress.

"This initiative marks a significant move in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's administration to empowering Nigerian communities and promoting socio-economic development," Akume stated.

"The present administration is conscious of the significant role the gaming industry plays in national development, necessitating the introduction of a revenue assurance platform, set to launch soon, to ensure Nigerians benefit from the industry."

The President acknowledged the collaborative efforts of stakeholders in advancing the lottery sector and praised the current leadership of the National Lottery Trust Fund, describing it as a model of successful partnerships.

"I want to acknowledge the importance of collective efforts in driving progress; the National Lottery Trust Fund is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal," he said.

The strategic plan aligns with the administration's "Renewed Hope" agenda, which envisions a future where every Nigerian is "empowered, skilled, and engaged in meaningful ways."

"I commend the new leadership of the Trust Fund and urge all stakeholders to join hands so we can make a lasting impact on the lives of our rural communities," President Tinubu added.

"And it is my singular honour to unveil this strategic plan on the National Trust Fund to the benefit of mankind."