Nigeria: The Neglect of Children with Special Needs in Nigeria - A Call for Urgent Action

editorial

As a baby, my nephew Lukman endured severe convulsions that left him with neurological deficits. When he was seven, my sister enrolled him in school in Okene, Kogi State, with the hope that he would receive the support he needed to thrive. Unfortunately, Lukman's educational experience was plagued by systemic failures.

The school lacked both the appropriate support systems and trained teachers to address Lukman's special needs, leading him to drop out, and his family, unable to afford homeschooling, has faced severe repercussions. At 15, Lukman suffers from profound social isolation, missing essential interactions with peers and the development of social skills. His educational exclusion has stalled his academic and life skill acquisition, affecting his future employment opportunities and independence. Emotionally, he struggles with frustration, low self-esteem, and anxiety, compounded by the economic and emotional strain on his family. This situation also results in missed developmental milestones and uncertainties about his future, underscoring the urgent need for systemic reforms to provide proper support and inclusive education for all children with special needs in Nigeria.

According to UNESCO, Nigeria has over 10.5 million out-of-school children, with an estimated 5 to 7 million of these being children with disabilities. Save the Children International reports that 95.5% of children with disabilities in Nigeria lack access to education. Immediate intervention is crucial, as continued neglect perpetuates the cycle of exclusion and missed opportunities.

Despite policies like the National Education Policy (NPE) and the Universal Basic Education Act (UBEC Act-2004) designed to ensure education for all, children with special needs remain largely excluded. Challenges include inadequate funding, lack of resources, shortage of qualified teachers, and insufficient awareness about inclusive education. Additionally, discrepancies between policy and practice, ineffective monitoring, and the absence of regular censuses to track these children further hinder their access to necessary support and education.

As a doctor trained in child health and development, I have seen again and again that early intervention and proper education are critical for the development and inclusion of children with special needs. For instance, I have seen children with neurological issues who, with timely behavioral therapy and tailored educational support, made remarkable progress in communication and social skills, integrating more successfully into mainstream environments. Conversely, I have observed cases where delays in intervention resulted in significant developmental setbacks, making it much harder for these children to catch up with their peers. Addressing the needs of these children is not merely a matter of policy but a fundamental human right. Ensuring access to appropriate education and support from an early age is essential for unlocking their full potential and enabling them to thrive.

Some may argue that addressing the needs of children with disabilities is financially burdensome and logistically complex. However, this view overlooks the long-term benefits of inclusive education. Investing in these children is not only a moral obligation but also a strategic investment in the nation's future. Inclusive education fosters a more equitable society, reduces future healthcare and social support costs, and maximizes the potential of every citizen.

Several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia, have made significant strides in supporting inclusive education for learners with disabilities. These nations have achieved success through comprehensive policies that include extensive teacher training, improved infrastructure, and the development of resource centers. For example, Kenya's Inclusive Education Policy integrates children with disabilities into mainstream schools with specialized support, while Liberia has focused on adapting classrooms and training teachers. Malawi's Education Sector Plan emphasizes community awareness and inclusive curriculum, and Rwanda's policy promotes teacher training and community engagement. Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia have also made progress through inclusive schools, specialized training, and partnerships with international organizations for additional resources and support. The success of these programs is attributed to robust policy frameworks, strong governmental and community support, and ongoing monitoring and evaluation, offering valuable lessons for addressing similar challenges in Nigeria.

To address this gap, a concerted effort from the Nigerian government, educational stakeholders, and society at large is essential. Immediate actions should include increasing funding and resources for special education programs, implementing comprehensive training for teachers, and ensuring the enforcement of existing policies. Additionally, nationwide awareness campaigns are needed to emphasize the importance of inclusive education, alongside establishing robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure accountability.

Lukman, and countless other children like him, deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential. By addressing these issues directly, we can transform their lives and build a more inclusive and equitable society. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child, regardless of their abilities, has the chance to thrive. Nigeria's future depends on how we address the needs of its most vulnerable members today. Let us act now to ensure that children with special needs are not left behind.

Dr. Tijani Salami, a physician and Maternal and Child Health expert who founded the Sisters Caregivers Project Initiative to support women and children, is also a fellow of the Aspen Global Innovators group.