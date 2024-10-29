Nigeria: Senate to Screen New Ministerial Nominees Tuesday

29 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

Last Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones

The Senate will on Tuesday commence the screening of the seven new ministerial nominees.

Basheer Lado, the special adviser to the President on Senate Matters, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Lado, a former senator who represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, said the nominees have started submitting their credentials in accordance with the tradition of the National Assembly for the screening process.

"The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, CON, has confirmed that ministerial nominees have commenced documentation ahead of their screening and confirmation by the Senate, which commences on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024," the statement reads.

The screening is in accordance with the Section 147 of the Nigerian constitution. The nominees will be screened at the Committee of a Whole, where the senators would subject them to questioning.

Last Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones, pending confirmation of the Senate.

Mr Tinubu also reassigned 10 ministers to new positions.

The newly appointed ministers are Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Idi Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Ahmad.

President Tinubu, in a letter, to the lawmakers, last Thursday urged them to consider the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees.

If the seven nominees are confirmed, it will bring the total number of ministers serving in the administration of Mr Tinubu to 50.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.