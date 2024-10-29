Nigeria: Edo Incoming APC Govt Criticises Obaseki's Last-Minute Recruitment of 4,000 Teachers

The Edo government has reacted to the criticism.

A member of the APC Transition Committee, Kassim Afegbua, has said that the recruitment of 4,000 teachers by the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki's administration in Edo State was "deliberately to destabilise" the incoming administration of Monday Okpebholo.

In a statement on Sunday in Benin, Mr Afegbua said that the recruitment of 4,000 teachers by the outgoing governor was "ill-intentioned".

It would be recalled that the Edo State Government recently recruited over 5,000 teachers in the state.

The chairperson of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said that the over 5,000 teachers recruited would boost the workforce and enhance learning processes.

Mr Afegbua said, "This move further validated our stance that the EdoBest project was not intended for the benefit of Edo people or its educational system.

"Throughout his tenure, Governor Obaseki failed to hire any teacher to bolster the state's educational interests.

"We are dismayed by this sudden awareness at the end of his administration that the educational sector is in need of teachers.

"It is crucial to inform the public, especially those recruited as teachers, to dismiss this exercise as another political scheme," he said.

According to him, if his intentions were genuine, this recruitment should have taken place much earlier.

He said, "We recall how his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, recruited 2,500 teachers towards the end of his term,

"A process Governor Obaseki abruptly cancelled in 2016, driven by animosity toward those who had supported him.

Mr Afegbua added that the incoming administration of Mr Okpebholo was committed to following due process in teachers' recruitment, as he consistently emphasised throughout his campaign.

He explained that Mr Okpebholo's approach to hiring teachers would prioritise merit and the best interests of Edo's children, avoiding partisan motives.

"Playing politics with education is a legacy no governor should aspire to leave behind," he added.

Edo govt reacts

Reacting, Chris Nehikhare, the state commissioner for information and orientation said Mr Afegbua's comments seek to undermine the recruitment of dedicated teachers for Edo children.

Mr Nehikhare said that the educators were essential for advancing the "transformative Edobest programme", which he said had made "significant strides" in improving educational standards in the state.

"Afegbua's remarks highlight a lack of understanding of the current political landscape.

"It is important to note that, according to the Nigerian Constitution, only one governor holds authority at any given time.

"Until 12 November, they lack the power to influence policy decisions. Hence, their attempts to dictate educational policy are not only premature but also legally unfounded."

The commissioner explained that the qualified teachers who were recently engaged were not appointed on a whim but began the application process long before the governorship election.

According to him, this demonstrates the commitment of the current administration to ensure that our educational system is staffed with competent professionals.

He urged Edo people, particularly teachers, parents, and students, to dismiss Mr Afegbua's comments.

