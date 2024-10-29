Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Exposes Gaps in Nigeria's Public Health Infrastructure - NCDC

As of 17 October, NCDC reported 14,237 suspected cases and 378 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has highlighted that the recent cholera outbreak exposes significant weaknesses in the country's public health infrastructure.

According to the NCDC Director General, Jide Idris, the cholera outbreak intensified by floods across Nigeria "has not only underscored our vulnerabilities but has exposed gaps in resources, data systems, and human capacities."

Mr Idris identified major challenges with disease surveillance and response in Nigeria while giving his remarks at the opening ceremony of the NCDC's 5th annual disease surveillance review meeting (ADSRM) in Lagos on Monday.

Despite highlighting significant progress and achievements, Mr Idris noted that delays in data reporting, inconsistencies in data quality, and prolonged laboratory turnaround times also hinder the ability to act swiftly and decisively to outbreaks.

"These challenges, while significant, do not weaken our resolve; rather, they serve as a call to action, a reminder of the work that remains urgent and essential," he said.

The event, themed: "Strengthening Global Health Security Through Enhanced Disease Surveillance," is scheduled to hold from 28 to 30 October in Lagos.

Cholera in Nigeria

Cholera, a waterborne disease, has been a recurring challenge in Nigeria, with intermittent outbreaks across various states. The latest outbreak, intensified by devastating floods, has underscored the vulnerabilities in the healthcare system.

As of 17 October, NCDC reported 14,237 suspected cases and 378 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, at the event further reiterated that the cholera outbreak is an indication of "underlying problems with access to clean water, toilets, and proper drainage and that there is contamination of your water or your food sources."

Mr Abayomi added that the outbreak requires one health approach and collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Health, Environment, Agriculture, Sanitation and Water Resources.

Achievements despite challenges

While highlighting NCDC's achievements, Mr Idris noted that the centre's mandate to protect Nigerians by preventing, detecting, and responding to health threats has demanded courage, resilience, and innovation.

He said: "Over the years, we have faced and overcome some of the most formidable public health crises: from our rapid responses to Ebola and COVID-19 to our persistent battle against measles, cholera, Lassa fever, Mpox, meningitis, and newly emerging, often mysterious health threats like the suspected heavy metal poisoning we are now addressing.

"Each of these challenges has tested our strength but has also allowed us to grow, deepen our expertise, and strengthen our resolve. Our nation's path has been one of trials met with determination, obstacles overcome through innovation, and threats neutralised by our collective will.

"Together, we have faced challenges that have tested our mettle and resilience. Each crisis, each outbreak, each mysterious health threat has demanded the best of us. And each time, we have risen to that call."

He acknowledged the roles of local and international partners and their contributions to NCDC's achievements.

Objective of ADSRM

Giving the meeting overview and objective, NCDC Director of Surveillance and Epidemiology, Fatima Saleh, noted that ADSRM is an annual event where NCDC hosts a network of state epidemiologists and other frontline workers.

Ms Saleh said that ADSRM was conducted in the year 2016 and subsequently in 2017, 2018 and 2022. It is a one-health strategy involving critical stakeholders from government ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to Ms Saleh, the meeting aims to review and update stakeholders on surveillance activities in Nigeria in the previous years to improve on identified gaps and challenges.

She added that the expected outcome is for participants to have "a better understanding of challenges faced by each state regarding surveillance activities and operations as well as proposing solutions."