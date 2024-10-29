Nigeria: Naira Depreciates By 4.41% Against Dollar At Official Market

29 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $81.17 million on Monday down from $284.93 million recorded on Friday.

The Naira on Monday depreciated at the official market, trading at N1670.65 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira lost N70.65.

This represents a 4.41 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, 25 October, when it exchanged at N1,600 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $81.17 million on Monday down from $284.93 million recorded on Friday.

At the Investor's and Exporter's (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,677 and N1,585.67 against the dollar.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.