Nigeria: World Polio Day - Mbah Reaffirms Commitment to Polio-Free Status

In a continued effort to uphold Enugu State's polio-free status, Governor Peter Mbah's administration reaffirmed its dedication to public health initiatives on World Polio Day.

During a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, underscored Enugu's commitment to sustaining its polio-free achievements.

World Polio Day, observed annually on October 24, raises awareness about global efforts to eradicate polio and the importance of vaccinations in protecting children from this disabling disease. Nigeria's polio-free certification in August 2020 marked a milestone, and Enugu State has continued to build on that success.

Prof. Obi, represented by Chinwe Anibeze, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, emphasized the importance of vigilant surveillance, increased immunization, and tackling obstacles that hinder progress. He called for all stakeholders' active participation, stating, "Together, we can achieve this goal and ensure a healthier future for our children." He also highlighted WHO's vital support in ensuring all eligible children are vaccinated.

Dr. Adaeze Ugwu, WHO's State Coordinator for Enugu, outlined the agency's assistance in enhancing local capacity for polio eradication, including training local security forces to support vaccination teams in high-risk areas. "The agency plays a key role in vaccination campaigns targeting children aged 0-59 months and strengthens disease surveillance to promptly detect and respond to Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) cases," she explained.

Additionally, WHO deploys a dedicated workforce--comprising Surveillance Officers, Field Volunteers, and community informants--who conduct surveillance at health facilities, settlements, and various administrative levels to ensure timely detection and reporting of cases.

With continued commitment and collaboration, Enugu State remains poised to safeguard its polio-free status for the benefit of all residents.