Liberia: Activist Calls Lawmakers 'Coup Plotters' in Bid to Remove House Speaker

Monrovia — The Executive Director of Campaigner for Change International, Mr. Vardadark Patricks, has branded the actions of 43 lawmakers seeking the ouster of House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as a "coup" against the House of Representatives. According to Patricks, the legislators' efforts to remove Speaker Koffa are a deliberate attack on democratic governance and the rule of law.

Speaking at a press conference in central Monrovia on Monday, Patricks urged Liberians to pressure their representatives to abandon what he called an unlawful attempt to oust Speaker Koffa, arguing that such actions only recall the instability of Liberia's 14-year civil conflict, which claimed around 250,000 lives. He warned that reverting to "political methods" over constitutional processes threatens the country's hard-won peace and progress.

"We cannot reverse this new path to democratic governance. Liberia has already suffered enough--lost countless lives and endured setbacks in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and governance due to corruption, tribalism, and nepotism," Patricks stated.

He argued that if these lawmakers succeed in removing Speaker Koffa through what he calls "unconstitutional means," it could set a dangerous precedent that might undermine the legitimacy of President Joseph Boakai's administration. Patricks also noted that the House of Representatives has already adjourned three times without significant accomplishments. Should they fail to convene for two additional sittings, he warned, they risk violating constitutional provisions.

Citing Article 40 of the Liberian Constitution, which mandates that neither House shall adjourn for more than five days without the consent of the other, Patricks accused the lawmakers of dereliction. He recalled past instances where House leaders, such as former Speakers Edwin Snowe and Alex Tyler, and Senate Pro-Tempore Isaac Nyenabo, were forced out through "political methods" rather than constitutional means.

"If one branch of government is destabilized through what I call a constitutional coup d'état, President Joseph Boakai's legitimacy to govern will be at stake. He will have no choice but to invoke Article One of the Constitution to demand reforms or take action against those obstructing the people's work," Patricks warned.

The activist called on the "Rescue Mission" government led by President Boakai to intervene, emphasizing that Liberians will no longer tolerate the unlawful removal of officials. He maintained that Speaker Koffa enjoys constitutional protection and should not be removed for personal or political gain.

Furthermore, Patricks revealed that his organization has formally alerted international bodies, including the United States Congress, African Union, ECOWAS, United Nations Security Council, International Criminal Court, Human Rights Watch, and the U.S. Department of State, about the alleged destabilization plot by the lawmakers.

He also announced plans for a mass protest, labeled the "March on the Capitol," to defend the Constitution and oppose what he described as an unconstitutional attempt to oust Speaker Koffa. "We will announce the details of this march to the public very soon," Patricks said.