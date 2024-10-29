Africa: Inaugural Global Surveillance Summit 2024, Cape Town, South Africa

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in partnership with the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID) will host the inaugural Global Surveillance Summit, an invitational event that will bring together global leaders, innovators, and frontline workers to tackle the challenges posed by new and reemerging pandemic threats. The summit is scheduled for December 3, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and will be held alongside the 20th International Congress on Infectious Diseases.

As the world grapples with the aftermath of COVID-19, it now faces new threats: Mpox and the Marburg virus outbreak. The Global Surveillance Summit aims to enhance epidemic intelligence, improve data-sharing practices, and develop effective responses to public health crises. The summit will serve as a key platform for stakeholders to collaborate, exchange best practices, and explore sustainable, innovative solutions for disease detection and prevention.

"COVID-19 has shown the need for global cooperation in monitoring and responding to infectious diseases equitably," said Dr. Paul Tambyah, ISID President. "The Global Surveillance Summit will unite scientists, clinicians, and communities involved in human, animal and planetary health to ensure we are all better prepared for future pandemics."

The summit will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote speeches and breakout sessions on partnership development, workforce training, and the latest advancements in early warning surveillance. Participants will engage in frank discussions about the economics of surveillance systems and the need for diverse, sustainable funding sources to support event-based surveillance systems globally.

Africa CDC and ISID will draft a joint communique during the summit on investments in sustainable early warning surveillance systems. The goal is to tackle current challenges and to highlight successes in epidemic intelligence. This declaration will serve as a guiding light for future gatherings and initiatives, ensuring that the valuable lessons learned pave the way for actionable strategies.

The Director General of the Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, said,

"The Global Surveillance Summit comes at a critical time as we continue to confront the ongoing threats of Mpox and the Marburg virus. These outbreaks highlight the urgent need to strengthen global cooperation and build more resilient surveillance systems capable of detecting and responding to public health threats before they escalate into crises. This summit will serve as a key platform to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and solidify the commitment necessary to protect not just Africa, but the world, from future pandemics and health emergencies."

The Global Surveillance Summit is strategically positioned at the start of the ICID. It will gather thousands of experts and students to discuss infectious diseases. This event represents a significant step towards fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of global health.

