Kenya: Google Commits Sh748.2mn for AI Skilling in Kenya, Nigeria, and S. Africa

29 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Google has committed Sh748.2 million ($5.8 million) this year to support foundational AI and cybersecurity training in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The funding will back organizations providing foundational AI skills for workers, educating teenagers on AI's safe and ethical use, and empowering nonprofits and public sector leaders to leverage AI for social impact and development.

As part of the initiative, the Raspberry Pi Foundation will receive $300,000 to support Young Scientists Kenya and Data Scientists Network Foundation, rolling out AI literacy programs for Kenyan and Nigerian youth.

Additionally, Data Scientists Network Foundation will be granted $1.5 million to train unemployed and at-risk Nigerians in foundational digital skills, with the goal of building advanced skills in AI and data science.

"AI could contribute $30 billion to sub-Saharan Africa's economy. But for meaningful change, everyone needs to be included. The $5.8 million announced today will help bring people, businesses, and nonprofits along to harness technology for good," said Matt Brittin, Google's President for EMEA, in Nairobi.

This funding builds on $20 million of Google.org support for digital skills organizations under Google's economic opportunity initiative.

In 2023, Google's Grow with Google program trained over 6.5 million people across Africa in digital skills to advance their careers and businesses.

"We've seen how AI can help social impact organizations accelerate their work. The $5.8 million funding announced today will help organizations develop AI tools that will benefit communities across Africa and beyond," added Jen Carter, Head of Tech & Volunteering at Google.org, also speaking in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.