Kenya: Google Commits Sh748.2mn for AI Skilling in Kenya, Nigeria, and S. Africa

Nairobi — Google has committed Sh748.2 million ($5.8 million) this year to support foundational AI and cybersecurity training in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The funding will back organizations providing foundational AI skills for workers, educating teenagers on AI's safe and ethical use, and empowering nonprofits and public sector leaders to leverage AI for social impact and development.

As part of the initiative, the Raspberry Pi Foundation will receive $300,000 to support Young Scientists Kenya and Data Scientists Network Foundation, rolling out AI literacy programs for Kenyan and Nigerian youth.

Additionally, Data Scientists Network Foundation will be granted $1.5 million to train unemployed and at-risk Nigerians in foundational digital skills, with the goal of building advanced skills in AI and data science.

"AI could contribute $30 billion to sub-Saharan Africa's economy. But for meaningful change, everyone needs to be included. The $5.8 million announced today will help bring people, businesses, and nonprofits along to harness technology for good," said Matt Brittin, Google's President for EMEA, in Nairobi.

This funding builds on $20 million of Google.org support for digital skills organizations under Google's economic opportunity initiative.

In 2023, Google's Grow with Google program trained over 6.5 million people across Africa in digital skills to advance their careers and businesses.

"We've seen how AI can help social impact organizations accelerate their work. The $5.8 million funding announced today will help organizations develop AI tools that will benefit communities across Africa and beyond," added Jen Carter, Head of Tech & Volunteering at Google.org, also speaking in Nairobi.