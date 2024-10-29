Liberia: Police Confirmed Officer Death

29 October 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba — An officer of the Liberia National Police assigned in Karnplay, Nimba County, has been officially pronounced dead by doctors at JFK Hospital in Monrovia.

The late Officer Elton W. Bahn, 45, met his death following a fistfight with a fellow Police Officer, 47-year-old Jeremiah Tarkpor.

The NEWDAWN gathered that both deceased Officer Elton W. Bahn and PSU 47-year-old Officer Jeremiah Tarkpor of the Police Support Union were eating in a group when PSU Officer Tarkpor took a chicken foot from the food and gave it to a colleague officer, who is not too well and is not allowed to eat with them.

The situation reportedly led to a fistfight between the two officers, leaving the late Officer Elton Bahn unconscious.

The incident occurred recently in front of the Karnplay Police Station in Karnplay City, Nimba County.

The deceased's body is still in Monrovia, while Suspect Jeremiah Tarkpor has been disrobed and subjected to a Police investigation in Monrovia.

A few weeks ago, Karnplay City Mayor Daybah Zain wrote and invited former Karnplay City Mayor Philip Blessings Flomo to report to his office to answer questions about how he organized a birthday party for Ex-President George Weah.

The Karnplay City Mayor Daybah Zain sternly warned former Mayor Philip Blessings Flomo not to mention nor have any dream of celebrating former President George Weah's birthday in the provincial city, Karnplay.

