Sierra Leone: Hands Off Our Girls - Sierra Leone Outlaws Child Marriage, Sets a Precedent for Nigeria

blog

Saio Marah (name changed for privacy), a respected women's leader and farmer in Falaba, still grapples with the anguish of losing two daughters who were forced into early marriage, a painful reminder from her past. Both died from complications during childbirth.

Her disapproval of the marriages, created friction in her own marriage leading to a divorce from her first husband. "There are many issues women face but that they are not allowed to complain openly about it. They won't tell you not to speak up. They just have a way of stripping you of your authority that sends a strong message to anyone," she said.

Sierra Leone has been struggling with child marriage, teenage pregnancy, and rape for years. However, First Lady Fatima Jabbe-Bio is tackling these issues head-on through her Hands Off Our Girls initiative. Launched in 2018, the campaign has achieved significant milestones in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

For Mrs Jabbe-Bio, her role in the enactment of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act that was passed in June 2024 was a personal one. "Everything I have achieved as a First Lady means so much to me, but this one is personal," she said.

The bill criminalises anyone involved in marrying any person under the age of 18. Offenders face penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine equivalent to US$4,000 or both. Witnesses to a marriage ceremony involving an underage person also face similar penalties. The law has been celebrated as a significant step forward in Sierra Leone's fight against SGBV.

'I know how degrading it is'

According to data from the United Nations Children's Agency (UNICEF), Sierra Leone ranks at 18th among countries with the highest prevalence of child marriage. The country is home to over 800,000 child brides. The report also revealed that about half of these child brides are married before their 15th birthday.

Rights groups and campaigners argue that child marriage violates the rights of girls and undermines their education, health, and well-being. The practice also contributes to Sierra Leone's high maternal mortality rate.

⁠Child marriage persists due to complex factors, including poverty, cultural norms, and religious beliefs. In some cases, desperate parents exchange their daughters for financial benefits or debt settlements. When resources are limited, sons are often prioritised over daughters for educational opportunities. Those driven by religious beliefs would rather have their daughters marry early, to avoid the perceived shame of pregnancy out of wedlock.

Fatima Jabbe-Bio also comes from a conservative background where child marriage is widely practiced. She shared that at the age of 12, she was forced into a relationship, she couldn't refuse. Through her actions and dedication to passing the law, she said, she was telling her own story. "I know that feeling and I know how it feels like. I know how degrading it is, and I know how it kills your dream. I know how it takes away every inspiration that you have," she said.

People driven by religious beliefs would prefer their daughters to marry young, rather than risk pregnant out of wedlock. "That [out-of-wedlock pregnancy] is considered a taboo in many communities," explained Steven Abdulai Gibrila, the Executive Director of Mamaye, a community-based organisation working with adolescent girls.

The northern region of Sierra Leone, where Mamaye focuses its efforts, has some of the country's highest rates of underage marriage in the country due to its deeply conservative culture. Gibrilla noted that his organisation has intervened in numerous child marriages between Koinadugu and Falaba. ⁠Established in 2017, Falaba District ranks among Sierra Leone's most disadvantaged areas, with severe infrastructure and opportunity gaps, that exacerbate poverty and gender-based vulnerabilities.

The activist notes that in some communities in Falaba, child marriage is driven more by a lack of awareness about its consequences than defiance, stressing the urgent need for community sensitisation on the new law, in addition to the resources required to enforce it effectively.

Hands Off Our Girls

⁠The fight against child marriage in Sierra Leone has been ongoing for years, but the last six years have seen significant progress, driven by the Hands Off Our Girls campaign launched during Jabbe-Bio's administration.

⁠According to Mrs. Jabbe-Bio, her strategy of widespread public awareness and community sensitisation prior to the law's enactment was instrumental in driving positive change. She initially targeted young girls and boys in schools. She then expanded her efforts by engaging with traditional leaders, religious leaders and all other key stakeholders within the country's traditional settings.

Mrs. Jabbe-Bio credits her husband, Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, as her greatest asset in overcoming challenges. "Not all of the African first ladies have [had] the space to work and do what I do," she noted, adding that in addition to creating the enabling environment, her husband consistently lets government officials know that he supports her cause.

Despite this landmark victory, she recognises that the real challenge lies in translating the law into tangible change for Sierra Leonean women and girls. "It is a work in progress. When something is embedded into society as a cultural norm and people accept it, to change is not something you do immediately and succeed," she said.

According to Mrs. Jabbe-Bio, the prolonged effort to pass the law wasn't due to an inability, but rather her strategic decision to ensure willing acceptance among the people. To achieve this, she engaged traditional leaders, reframing her efforts as protective measures for their children, rather than challenges to their authority. She also won support from children through nationwide school visits, where she distributed sanitary pads and encouraged open dialogue.

Religious leaders, who typically officiate marriage ceremonies, were also brought on board through targeted outreach efforts. By taking a grassroots approach, Mrs. Jabbe-Bio built a broad coalition of support, addressing concerns and misconceptions, and ultimately paving the way for the successful passage of the law.

Sierra Leone's Prohibition of Child Marriage Act is set to take effect on December 14, 2024, coinciding with the 7th anniversary of the Hands Off Our Girls initiative. This milestone law was signed on July 2, 2024 in Freetown, during the launch of the 'We Are Equal' campaign, a pan-African movement spearheaded by the African First Ladies organisation. The signing ceremony was attended by several First Ladies, including a representative from Nigeria.

By strategically launching the law during this regional campaign, Mrs. Jabbe- Bio aimed to amplify its impact and make child marriage a pressing African issue. "No country can develop by just having men at the front and keeping women in the kitchen. We need both men and women and the only way for this is to give them [women] equal opportunities."

Child marriage prohibition laws remain vague in Nigeria

Nigeria contributes significantly to the global number of child brides, with 78% of girls in northern Nigeria and 44% nationwide married before turning 18. Four out of every ten Nigerian girls are married off before the age of 18.

According to Rotimi Olawale, Executive Director of Youth Hub Africa, Sierra Leone's decision to outlaw child marriage offers valuable lessons for Nigeria and other African countries. Despite Nigeria's commitments to end child marriage by 2030, progress is slow due to complex factors such as poverty, lack of education, harmful practices, and conflict.

Olawale also noted that, although Nigeria has had a Federal Child Rights Act since 2003, which mandated that marriage can occur after age 18, the law's effectiveness has been significantly hampered by the lack of full adoption and enforcement across all states. Of the 36 states in Nigeria, only 24 have domesticated the law, primarily in the southern region, leaving northern regions behind in this crucial effort to protect children's rights and well-being.

He pointed out that the version of the law passed in many northern states often remains vague about defining the age of a child. Instead of adhering to the globally accepted definition of a child, as anyone under 18, the definition in northern Nigerian tends to leave the interpretation of a "child" to be based on Sharia Law, which often permits marriage at much younger ages. This vagueness, in turn, limits the effectiveness of the law and hinders the efforts to combat child marriage in the region.

The prevalence of child marriage in Nigeria is closely tied to low levels of education, particularly in the northern states. In many cases, parents view child marriage as a way to alleviate the financial burden of providing for an additional family member. Therefore, increased access to education, especially for girls, is vital not only in empowering young women, but also in breaking the cycle of poverty. As girls gain education and skills, they become better equipped to resist child marriage and pursue their own aspirations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Legislation alone is not enough. You need to run campaigns that educate people, that show people the benefits or the merits against it and then nudge people in the right direction. We want to see strong political will. We also want to see strong campaigns that recognise that behaviours will change over time. But I think that in this generation if we do all the above, we can end child marriage in Nigeria."

Lessons for Nigeria

Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors' Spouses Forum, highlighted that, beyond its impact on fertility, health, and well-being, child marriage has far-reaching macroeconomic and sustainability consequences for African countries. As child marriage leads to higher birth rates and rapid population growth, it undermines the government's ability to effectively plan and allocate resources for sustainable development.

Mrs Abdulrazaq also emphasised the importance of sensitisation and awareness on the harms of child marriage, calling for deepened partnerships and collaborations, which she says are essential in achieving desired results. She stated that despite the domestication of the Child Rights Act, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP), 2015 and other protective laws against child marriage in Kwara State, the state government remains focus on raising community awareness about these laws and the penalties for not abiding by the legislations.

To put an end to the problem of child marriage in Nigeria, there is a need to form a unified front, a national plan, community-driven solutions and commitment to mobilise and implement existing legislation. While commending Sierra Leone and other countries that have made strides in this area, Mrs Abdulrazaq pledged to remain determined in advocating for an end to child, early and forced marriage in her state.