Liberia: NIR Boss Resigns NPP Post

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the National Identification Registry (NIR), Mr. Andrew Peters, tenders his resignation as Secretary General of the opposition National Patriotic Party (NPP) in compliance with the Code of Conduct (CoC) for public officials here.

In his resignation letter addressed to Attorney George Sylvester Mulbah, National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Peters expresses respect for the chairman and references Part V, Section 5.2 of the Code of Conduct for public officials. According to him, this section prohibits public officials from engaging in political activities, using government resources for partisan purposes, or serving on campaign teams.

In light of these regulations, Mr. Peters formally announced his resignation from his position as Secretary General of the National Patriotic Party.

"The decision is based upon my current status in the national government, which is ahead of the National Identification Registry (NIR).

Thanks, I appreciate the opportunity afforded me to serve the NPP", he says.

In a letter dated October 23, 2024, Chairman George Sylvester Mulbah notified the Office of the Ombudsman that Mr. Andrew Peters and Mr. Stanley Kparkillen had resigned from their positions within the NPP. This symbolized the party's adherence to ethical standards and the importance of compliance with the Code of Conduct for public officials.

In response, the Office of the Ombudsman, led by Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar expresses gratitude to Mr. Andrew Peters for notifying them of his resignation as Secretary General of the National Patriotic Party. The acknowledgment referenced sections 5.1 (a) and (b) of the Code of Conduct, which emphasizes the importance of transparency and compliance among public officials.

The letter states, "We acknowledge the evidence of your resignation. In this regard, we kindly request that you encourage other NPP members appointed in the Government of Liberia (by our previous and present leaders) but continue in active party position (s) to resign from the government or the party position."

Additionally, the Office of the Ombudsman urges Mr. Peters to recognize that their role is crucial during a period when citizens and residents expect them to address and rectify the wrongs of both the past and present.

"There is no time to wait. We should now!" Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar, Chairman of the Office of the Ombudsman, stresses.

There has been a huge public debate regarding the expectation that stalwarts of the governing party holding presidential positions would lead by example. However, this has not been the case. The fact that an opposition politician, Mr. Andrew Peters, has taken the initiative to comply with statutory requirements has drawn considerable attention. It indicates a contrast in accountability within the current administration.

Debate intensifies with increasing calls for President Joseph Boakai to take decisive action against officials who fail to comply with the government's Code of Conduct. This situation points to the importance of transparency and governance in fulfilling promises made to Liberians during the 2023 presidential campaign. Citizens demand accountability from their leaders to ensure ethical conduct in public office.