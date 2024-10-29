Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Announces 2024 Liberian Music Awards

Monrovia — Liberia's leading mobile GSM company, Lonestar Cell MTN, announces nominees for the 2024 Edition of the MTN Liberian EMusic Awards (MLMA).

The telecommunication provider said in a statement on Monday, October 28, 2024, that this year's event, with the theme "Timeless," celebrates the unstoppable growth and lasting impact of Liberian music on the global stage.

Abigail Nufeatalai, Manager of Brand Communications at Lonestar Cell MTN, expresses pride in the company's 7-year partnership with the awards: "I can't believe it has been 7 years of an exciting partnership.

She says, " We've taken Liberian music to new heights, and we're proud of our contribution. We've brought dignity to Liberian music, and this is what Lonestar Cell MTN stands for--excellence in everything we touch."

"This year is about Timeless music and artists, and I believe this will be one of the most exciting events yet; we have increased the prizes this year."

The Artist of the Year will receive USD 7,000, the Song of the Year will receive US$3,000, and the New Artist of the Year will win US$2,000, respectively.

Veteran broadcaster Chris Wolo, chairman of the nomination board, details the nomination process: "Each year, we ensure fairness and transparency. This year's nominations are based on work produced by artists from August 2023 to July 2024, as evaluated by stakeholders in the industry.

Record label executives, DJs, on-air personalities, and managers submit the nominations. Our board oversees a thorough background check to verify the integrity of each nomination."

According to a release, the 2024 MLMA will be held on December 14th at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The 2024 MLMA Award Categories are as follows: Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artist of the Year, and Afropop Artist of the Year.

Others include Traditional Gbemah Song of the Year - Hipco Trapco Artist of the Year - Hipco Trapco Song of the Year - Afropop Song of the Year - Collaboration of the Year - Album/EP of the Year - Video of the Year - International Artist of the Year - On-Air Personality of the Year - DJ of the Year - Song of the Year - Video Director of the Year - Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year - Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Voting for the nominees has officially opened. Editing by Jonathan Browne