Liberia: Protest Erupts At LRRRC

Monrovia — The Liberia Refugees Resettlement and Repatriation Commission's premises have become a protest ground as aggrieved contractors call for Director-General Patrick Worzie's dismissal.

The group was seen chanting slogans and forcefully attempting to enter the LRRRC building after security guards denied them access. They allege Director Worzie mishandled their contracts and withheld their eight-month salaries without justification.

The NEW DAWN has yet to verify these allegations brought against Director-General Worzie independently.

Speaking to reporters during the protest at their head office in Congo town, the protesters accused Worzie of corruption, claiming that he forged their signatures and misappropriated funds belonging to Liberin returnees from Ghana.

Reports surfaced recently detailing several corruption scandals involving the Commission,

During his recent appearance at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Mr. Worzie stated that his signature was forged, resulting in unauthorized withdrawals from their donors' accounts.

He indicated that the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) was investigating the matter and that his deputy had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. He alleged that the deputy had threatened to tarnish his reputation in retaliation.

However, at the protest on October 8, 2023, the aggrieved workers challenged Director Worzie, saying his statements were misleading. They contended that he improperly implicated them in the investigation, referencing documents he could not substantiate and that he aimed to dismiss 63 employees without cause.

The protesters angrily argued that the LRRC boss made an error by including the Human Resources department in the investigation, which led to further inquiries, revealing his internal motives. They note that since Worzie's appointment, the LRRRC has experienced numerous labor violations and financial misconduct.

The group calls on the government to dismiss Worzie to restore order and integrity at the LRRRC. "This is the first time such a reputable institution has brought disgrace upon us as employees," one protester says.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police intervened as tensions escalated, with protesters violently knocking on the institution's gates and demanding the direction general's removal.