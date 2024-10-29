Liberia: UL Student Leadership Urges Speaker Koffa to Address Colleagues' Concerns

The University of Liberia Student Interim Leadership (ULSIL) has called on Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonati Koffa to immediately address the ongoing legislative deadlock, which the student leaders argue is causing significant harm to the nation. Emphasizing accountability and effective governance, ULSIL's leadership contends that the Speaker must act as a steward of democratic process and heed the concerns of his colleagues to end the impasse.

Mary Kerkulah, president of ULSIL, expressed strong disappointment over the Speaker's inaction, highlighting that the gridlock has prevented the legislature from addressing pressing national issues. "This stalemate directly impacts the rights and livelihoods of ordinary Liberians, especially the youth and working class, who are already bearing the brunt of economic challenges," Kerkulah stated. "Speaker Koffa cannot simply ignore the concerns of 43 of his colleagues. He has a duty to bring the House together and serve the interests of the Liberian people."

Calling for an independent investigation into the corruption allegations surfacing within the legislature, Kerkulah emphasized the need for transparency, stressing that public confidence depends on a full and fair accounting of any wrongdoing. "The Speaker's role isn't just about wielding authority; it's about serving the public, and listening to the representatives elected to serve Liberia's interests," she said. "Our leaders should be an example of accountability, especially when their actions affect the lives of the people they were chosen to represent."

William Sando, ULSIL's Secretary-General, echoed these sentiments, calling for Speaker Koffa to prioritize unity within the House. "The Speaker must listen to his colleagues and address their legitimate concerns. This isn't a personal affair; it's about leading the House to serve the Liberian people effectively," Sando asserted. "We cannot accept a legislature where the voices of a significant majority are sidelined. This issue must be resolved in the spirit of cooperation, with a commitment to Liberia's welfare above all else."

Kerkulah also appealed to President Joseph Boakai to support a thorough inquiry into these issues, noting that transparency within Liberia's highest offices is essential for a government that places citizens' needs first. "The students and youth of Liberia are watching closely," Kerkulah said. "Liberia's future depends on a government that is transparent, responsive, and accountable to the people."

As public frustration over the stalemate continues to grow, Kerkulah reassured that ULSIL remains committed to advocating for students and the wider Liberian community, urging the legislature to act swiftly and responsibly.