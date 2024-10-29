Liberia: Post Elections Dialogue Panelists Want Discrepancies Addressed

A two-day high-level panel dialogue focused on reports on stocktaking of issues that confronted the 2023 general and presidential elections came to an end over the weekend with a resolution aimed at ensuring the discrepancies that were cataloged are addressed appropriately.

The dialogue, which took place on October 24 thru 25, 2024 in Monrovia, brought together officials from the Independent National Human Rights Commission (INHRC), United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner-Liberia, the National Elections Commission (NEC) as well as the Ministry of Justice Human Rights Division and several other stakeholders, including the National Commission on Disabilities. All of these stakeholders proffered suggestions that are expected to draw the government's attention to act on the reports of violence and deaths during the elections cycle.

The high-level panel called on the joint security to conclude, where still necessary, investigations yet to be concluded and submit findings to the requisite authorities, especially the court system for actions.

Pela Boker Wilson, one of the Commissioners of the Independent Human Rights Commission thanked the NEC for the good job in the conduct of the elections but admonished that more needs to be done to correct the wrongs that grace the electoral processes.

Wilson said why it is good to celebrate gains, it is very important also to pay attention to issues that hinder civic participation of people and even lead to destruction of lives and properties in pursuit of political dividends.

According to her, respect for the rule of law is the beginning of respect for human human rights and respecting human rights yields democratic dividends that transcend politics.

"As we are all aware, elections are not simple and not what we always think must be the case. It is a process that requires preparation before, during and after. The gone elections have been exceptionally taken good care of. But, it was not also short of its own challenges. This is why we are here to propose the way forward from all of the learning," Madam Wilson told the gathering.

The chairman of INHRC, Cllr. Dempster Brown was at the opening session of dialogue and he called on all parties to push for actions to be taken on the investigative reports from the elections.

Commissioner Boakai A. Dukuly of the National Elections Commission (NEC) was impressed that the UN Human Rights office of the High Commissioner has been and continues to be supportive in promoting the workings of NEC.

Dukuly also acknowledged the indelible contributions of INHRC, the Commission from which he came before taking office at the Elections Management Body and assured them of NEC's continuous collaboration with all of them in its duties to state and people in line with the laws.

"We say thank you to all of our partners. You have made a great contribution to our electoral processes. Let me say that if we can continue on this path: agreeing and disagreeing with others but in civic manners and in good faith, we will win a lot more," he said.

Dukuly pointed out that enhancing and protecting civic space for people's participation calls for a much more broader inclusion, with people living with disabilities key to the overall electoral demography.

Like others, the NEC Commissioner welcomed efforts to put to bed all election cases that emanated from the polls of 2023.

On October 10, as provided for by the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, saw the votes for 73 Representatives, 15 Senators and President and Vice President cast. As no Presidential candidate did not acquire the require fifty percent plus one addition vote of the overall votes, a runoff was scheduled for November 14, 2023 and Unity Party Political leader, Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his Vice running mate, Jeremiah Koung emerged victorious over the then incumbent President, George Weah.

Boakai was inaugurated into office on January 22, 2024 and his government is looked up to to conclude investigations into elections violence that led to destruction of properties and loss of lives in some areas, particularly his home District of Foya.

The UN Human Rights Office, the INHRC and all others hope President Boakai will see reason to compel all relevant government offices responsible to look into the cases as required by law.