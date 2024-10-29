Nigeria: Assault On Bolt Driver - I'm Embarrassed By My Actions - - Alex Ikwechegh

Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, has expressed regret for assaulting a Bolt driver who came to deliver a package to him.

In a public statement titled 'A Statement of Regret and Commitment to Justice', Ikwechegh apologized for his actions, which were captured in a viral video, and acknowledged the behavior as "unacceptable" for a public official.

He has committed to cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and to addressing the situation through professional counseling.

Ikwechegh stated, "As a public servant, I recognize the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behavior fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry." He acknowledged the embarrassment and harm caused to the driver, his constituents, and the nation.

Commitment to Positive Change

Ikwechegh pledged to address the "underlying issues" through counseling and announced his involvement in community service initiatives aimed at promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.

A Call for Respect and Dignity

Concluding his statement, he urged Nigerians to cultivate a culture of respect, tolerance, and dignity, emphasizing that collective efforts can build a society where everyone is treated with fairness and compassion.

He thanked the public for their understanding and requested support in his journey toward accountability and growth.