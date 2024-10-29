Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Provides Intervention for Occupants of Iponri Estate

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has intervened to provide relief to residents of the 15 failed buildings due for demolition in Iponri Low-Cost Housing Estate in Surulere, Lagos.

Recall that the Lagos State Building Control Agency's, LSBCA, had marked 15 dilapidated buildings for demolition to avert potential collapses that could endanger the lives of occupants.

The emergency community stakeholders meeting, organized by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Gbajabiamila, served as a platform for discussion and action regarding the urgent situation.

Gbajabiamila was represented at the meeting on Sunday by the lawmaker, who represents the Surulere 1 federal constituency, Fuad Laguda and the Special Adviser to the Lagos Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare. Also in attendance were the Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Suleiman Bamidele Yusuf and other community leaders.

During the meeting, Mr Laguda announced the financial support provided by Gbajabiamila, aimed at assisting the occupants in their relocation.

Each of the 90 apartments, he said, will receive N1 million to help them transition to safer rental housing options within Surulere.

He urged the occupants to promptly organize their belongings and start the relocation process, emphasizing the importance of a timely move to facilitate the demolition exercise planned by the Lagos State government.

Laguda said: "The safety and welfare of our community members are paramount, our leader, Gbaja understands the difficult situation you and other members of your households are facing following this necessary step of LABSCA, which is for your safety.

In her remarks, Odunuga said:

"Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is deeply committed to ensuring that Lagosians live in safe and secure environments. We are here to support you during this transition. We thank our leader, Femi Gbajabiamila for always remembering his Surulere community."

Gbajabiamila reiterated his dedication to the well-being of his Surulere constituents, promising to advocate for their needs and provide assistance in any capacity within his reach.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from all parties to work collaboratively to secure a safe future for the residents of the Iponri Low-Cost Housing Estate.