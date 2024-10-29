Nigeria: Newlyweds Escape Assassination Attempt On Enugu-Port Harcourt Road

A recent assassination attempt on newlyweds Uchechukwu Joseph and Ogechi Harmony Okomgbo has caused widespread concern.

The couple, on their honeymoon, faced a near-death experience when armed attackers ambushed them on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Traveling in their 2009 Toyota Camry, the couple was pursued and cornered by gunmen. Mr. Okomgbo, who resides in Canada, believes the attack may have been a targeted act linked to tensions surrounding their marriage.

"The timing and manner of the attack suggest that this was premeditated," he said, hinting at a possible connection to a person in Awgu tied to his wife's professional past.

"I jumped out of my car when they blocked us and ran into the bush. They chased me and fired shots, but God saved me," he recounted. "I feared they might kidnap my wife. Luckily, I found my way out with the help of a man in the bush."

Mrs. Okomgbo described the terrifying ordeal, explaining how she managed to escape in their car while her husband fled on foot. "They blocked our path and started a high-speed chase, prompting my husband to run," she shared, adding that she managed to drive away to safety.

The incident has left the couple traumatized, forcing them to temporarily relocate as they fear for their safety. They are hopeful that the ongoing investigation will provide answers and bring those responsible to justice.