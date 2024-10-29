Liberia: LRA Chief Dorbor Jallah - Public Attacks Taking Toll On My Mental Health

Monrovia — Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah says recent public criticisms, which he described as a "barrage of attacks" and misinformation, have taken a toll on his mental health and overall well-being.

Jallah spoke over the weekend at the launch of the Liberia Revenue Authority Psychosocial Center, an initiative designed to support the mental well-being of LRA employees.

The Commissioner General revealed that he has been deeply affected by what he called "propaganda" and public backlash, noting that the relentless wave of criticism has had a serious impact on his well-being. "Given the extent of the attacks in the last week, I don't think I have fully recovered," Jallah shared, emphasizing his commitment to utilizing the new center to regain his mental resilience. He underscored the center's value for LRA employees who face similar pressures and public scrutiny in their roles.

The establishment of the LRA Psychosocial Center highlights a growing awareness of the importance of mental health, especially in high-stress work environments like the revenue authority. The center is expected to provide resources and support for employees to manage the mental demands associated with public service.

Commissioner General Jallah has been under intensified public scrutiny in recent months, particularly regarding his alleged involvement in the procurement of vehicles valued at USD 96,000 for former Commerce Minister Amin Modad. The controversy surrounding the acquisition eventually led to Modad's resignation, sparking calls from some members of the public for Jallah to step down as well.

Health Minister Louise Kpoto, who attended the center's launch, praised the LRA's initiative and pledged the Ministry of Health's support for the program. "Mental health in the workplace is a growing concern, and this initiative sets a positive example for other institutions," Kpoto stated.

Commissioner General Jallah expressed hope that the new psychosocial center would play a vital role in helping LRA employees navigate the mental challenges that come with their responsibilities in public service.