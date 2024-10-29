Liberia: Justice and Transport Ministers Clash Over Liberia Traffic Management Concession Agreement

Monrovia — There was a showdown at the Senate on Monday as Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh and Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler went head-to-head over a controversial Liberia Traffic Management Concession Agreement (LTMI). This public-private partnership, initiated under the previous administration, grants LTMI authority over traffic management while leaving enforcement to the Liberia National Police.

The agreement, largely stalled under former President George Weah, met resistance from the Ministry of Transport, which signaled its reluctance to support the concession. The debate reignited during a Senate Transport Committee hearing, where Minister Tyler raised strong objections, warning that endorsing the LTMI would undercut his ministry's fundamental functions by outsourcing its statutory duties.

Minister Tyler expressed frustration over a Ministry of Justice directive requiring the Transport Ministry to transfer key responsibilities to LTMI under the agreement. He described this as "unfair" and argued that handing core functions to a foreign firm could erode the ministry's statutory mandate.

Justice Minister Tweh countered Tyler's claims, calling it "unfortunate" that the Transport Minister presented what he characterized as a misleading narrative to the Senate committee. "I apologize on behalf of the government. It appears the Minister of Transport is eager to stir a confrontation over an issue we have previously addressed," said Minister Tweh. He argued the need for government unity in upholding signed agreements, adding, "As a government, we must respect the rule of law. Either we embrace the concession or we reject it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tweh stated that the LTMI agreement holds potential benefits for the government and citizens, insisting it should be respected by all relevant stakeholders.

Earlier this year, President Joseph Boakai visited LTMI's state-of-the-art facility, accompanied by Gregory Coleman before his appointment as the Inspector General of Police. The President was reportedly impressed by the "one-stop shop" setup, which consolidates essential services, including driver's licenses, vehicle registration, roadworthiness inspections, and insurance processing. Boakai expressed optimism that, once legal disputes are resolved, the facility could become a significant revenue generator for the government.

Despite indications that the Boakai administration favors the concession, Minister Tyler has continued to voice his reservations, expressing concern that relinquishing the ministry's primary functions to LTMI might weaken its regulatory role.

The facility, established in January 2019 with a $50 million investment in collaboration between the Liberia National Police and LTMI owned by Lebanese businessman Dr. Imad Hajj, has remained inactive due to ongoing legal battles. The advanced facility, intended for vehicle and driver inspection and registration, is equipped with a fleet of SUVs and motorbikes dedicated to enhancing road safety inspections. It was originally set to launch on January 31, 2023, at a high-profile event attended by diplomats, business leaders, and senior law enforcement officials. However, the ceremony ended in shock and confusion after key officials boycotted.

Following Monday's heated exchanges, the Senate Committee on Transport postponed further deliberations, instructing both ministries to submit documentation supporting their respective positions.