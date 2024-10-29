Liberia: LACC Summons Lawmakers Over Alleged Bribery in Speaker's Removal Effort

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on Monday summoned Representatives Luther Collins of Gbarpolu County District #2 and James Kolleh of Bong County District #2 for questioning in connection with alleged bribery within the House of Representatives, aimed at removing Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker.

Last week, Rep. Collins publicly admitted to accepting a US$25,000 bribe, alleging it was part of an organized scheme targeting Speaker Koffa's removal. In a video that quickly went viral, Collins showcased a large sum of cash, claiming his intent was to expose the bribery plot rather than support the resolution. He further accused Rep. Kolleh of deducting US$200 from the initial US$15,000 he received as part of the deal.

Another video surfaced, capturing Collins in conversation with Rep. Clarence Gahr, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, who reportedly offered him US$25,000 to support the resolution, promising US$15,000 upfront and an additional US$10,000 upon Speaker Koffa's removal.

Responding to the allegations, LACC officials visited the offices of Collins and Kolleh, delivering letters summoning them for investigation. Cllr. Alexandra Zoe, the LACC Chairperson, affirmed the Commission's resolve to investigate both the givers and receivers of the alleged bribes. "Our focus is on the bribery aspect, which is a clear violation of Liberian law," she stated, emphasizing that the investigation would seek to identify the funding source behind the scheme.

The LACC, invoking its mandate under Sections 5.1 and 5.2 of its act, has pledged to uncover the truth behind the alleged corruption. Chairperson Zoe reiterated the LACC's commitment to prosecuting those implicated in the scandal, underscoring the Commission's independence from the political motivations surrounding the case.

Last week, pro-Koffa lawmakers submitted US$14,000 to the LACC as evidence of the alleged pay-for-play scheme. Rep. Collins, a prominent member of this bloc, claimed the funds were part of a larger effort by some representatives to destabilize Speaker Koffa's leadership.

"The evidence we've presented reflects what we believe is a coordinated attempt to undermine Speaker Koffa through bribery," Collins asserted. He pledged his bloc's full cooperation with the investigation and hinted at providing further evidence, including audio and video recordings, to substantiate the bribery allegations.

Other lawmakers have also distanced themselves from the resolution. Representatives Thomas Goshua, Rugie Yatu Barry, and Priscilla Cooper, who initially supported the move, have since withdrawn, citing concerns over the bribery allegations and the House's commitment to transparency. Goshua clarified his involvement as investigatory, aimed at exposing those behind the plot.