Liberia: Education Minister Pledges Support for Teachers and Inclusive Learning At Mastercard Workshop

Monrovia — Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah has pledged unwavering support for teachers and inclusive education, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming Liberia's education system. Speaking at the Mastercard Foundation's Leaders in Teaching (LIT) Initiative workshop in Monrovia on October 28, Dr. Jallah emphasized that teachers are "our most valuable asset" and called for sustained backing from development partners.

Dr. Jallah laid out a vision focused on improving teaching standards, working conditions, and professional support. "Upgrading teacher qualifications through training, certification, and professional development is a top priority," she noted, emphasizing that well-supported educators are key to inspiring students, even in challenging circumstances.

Addressing issues such as large class sizes, limited resources, and teacher welfare, Dr. Jallah stressed the ministry's commitment to creating equitable learning environments, particularly for girls and students with special needs. "We aim to build an education system that lifts up every learner," she said, promising to bridge gender gaps and ensure all students have access to quality education.

Improving educational infrastructure, especially in rural areas, is also a cornerstone of Dr. Jallah's agenda. She emphasized the importance of "safe, functional, and inspiring learning spaces," adding that, with partner support, schools can become environments where students and teachers feel valued and motivated. Technology, she noted, will be central to modernizing classrooms and enhancing learning.

During the workshop, Dr. Jallah recognized the Mastercard Foundation and the Education Development Center for their contributions to educational reform in Liberia. The LIT initiative aligns with Mastercard Foundation's broader Young Africa Works program, which seeks to create dignified employment opportunities for 30 million young Africans.

Since its launch in Rwanda in 2018, the LIT program has expanded to Ghana and now Liberia, focusing on four pillars: recruiting quality teachers, training in digital literacy, improving school leadership, and enhancing teacher motivation. To date, it has supported over 42,000 teachers and education leaders, positively impacting more than 550,000 students.

As discussions progressed, Dr. Jallah reiterated Liberia's commitment to empowering teachers, stating, "Our goal is clear: to create an environment where teachers can thrive, where they are empowered, supported, and given opportunities for growth."

Dr. Jallah also highlighted the importance of technical and vocational education (TVET) in equipping students with employment-ready skills, describing it as a "cornerstone for economic growth." Additionally, she outlined plans to scale up school feeding initiatives to boost student retention and learning outcomes. "We are working with our partners to alleviate hunger and foster healthy eating habits," she added.

Dr. Jallah underscored the ministry's commitment to building a brighter future for Liberian students and teachers alike. "Together, we can create a future where Liberia's education system empowers every student, supports every teacher, and brings hope to every community," she affirmed.