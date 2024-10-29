Nigeria: Abductors of Edo Catholic Priest Demand N200m Ransom

The abductors of the Rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode have demanded for a N200 million ransom to release the cleric.

Rev. Fr. Oyode was kidnapped Sunday night by gunmen during the evening mass after he offered to be taken away on exchange for the two seminarians earlier abducted by the gunmen.

The Director of Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed the ransom demand in a text message to journalists in Benin City saying, "It is true".

A source who asked not to be named, said the kidnappers on Monday evening contacted the Auchi Catholic Diocese and asked them to pay N200 million if they want them to release the kidnapped priest.

"As at yesterday (Monday), negotiation was yet to commence with the kidnappers, and I don't know whether the Catholic family will discuss ransom negotiation."

It was gathered that the gunmen took two students after sporadic shootings but Rev. fr. Oyode pleaded with the kidnappers to free the students but kidnap him instead as the Rector and custodian of the seminarians.

The gunmen were said to have released the two students and took Oyode into custody.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in a statement released on Monday said that the incident happened on Sunday, 27th October at about 7 pm when priests and seminarians of the Seminary were attacked during their evening prayers and benediction.

The Seminary was established by the Catholic Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, in 2006 for the training of future priests.

Over 500 students have so far successfully graduated from the church institution.

The Edo State Police Command has not responded to the abduction as at Tuesday morning.