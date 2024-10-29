Nigeria: Police Arrest Notorious Thug 'Gundura', 14 Others in Kano

29 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hafsat Bello Bahara

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended a notorious thug, Inuwa Zakari, also known as "Gundura," along with 14 other suspects involved in thug-related crimes.

The arrests were part of a large-scale operation conducted between October 25 and 27, 2024, targeted at curbing criminal activities across the state.

Twenty-four years old Gundura, has been on the police's watchlist for his alleged involvement in violent incidents within Kano's metropolis.

He was accused of attacking a Vigilante Commander, inflicting severe injuries by cutting off the officer's hand, and was also implicated in the vandalism of a police vehicle in a separate incident.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa revealed that the crackdown followed directives from the Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba, who ordered all Tactical Commanders to intensify efforts against thuggery, expand intelligence-gathering operations, and maintain round-the-clock patrols.

"The diligent efforts of the Command send a clear message that thuggery and other violent criminal activities will not be tolerated in the state," that statement said.

It expressed the Command's dedication to upholding law and order while assuring the residents of their safety.

The suspects are currently being held at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

CP Garba commended Kano residents for their cooperation and solicited for continued public vigilance.

He also encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities to nearby police stations.

