Nigeria: Lagos Moves to Combat Illegal Gambling, Signs MOU With UK

In a move set to reshape the gaming landscape in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom, marking a historic partnership to strengthen the enforcement of gaming and lottery operations across borders.

The groundbreaking agreement, sealed at the prestigious International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) and International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) conference in Rome, Italy, is expected to revolutionise the regulatory framework for gaming in Lagos State and ensure more excellent protection for consumers and operators alike.

Over the past two decades, Nigeria has experienced a remarkable surge in internet penetration, fundamentally transforming various sectors, including gambling. In the early 2000s, internet access was a luxury, with limited availability. However, advancements in technology and the widespread use of mobile devices have led to a dramatic increase in connectivity. By 2023, Nigeria boasted over 100 million internet users, making it one of the largest online markets in Africa.

This rise in internet access has paved the way for the proliferation of online gambling platforms, allowing operators to reach a much broader audience. However, it has also exposed the Nigerian market to the threat of cross-border illegal gambling activities. Many international operators have used regulatory loopholes to target Nigerian consumers, causing significant revenue losses for local authorities and exposing players to increased risks.

The pressing need for more robust border enforcement measures has become increasingly apparent. Nigeria must work with international partners to enhance its regulatory framework, share vital intelligence, and enforce laws against operators who attempt to bypass local regulations to combat the rise of illegal gambling activities. Cross-jurisdictional reciprocity is now essential to protect consumers, promote fair play, and preserve the integrity of the Nigerian gambling sector.

The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), Nigeria's pioneer gaming regulatory body, was at the forefront of the efforts. Under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bashir Are, the LSLGA has been committed to ensuring that the gaming industry in Lagos State operates according to global best practices. Mr Are, who also serves on the board of trustees of the IAGR, delivered a key address at the conference in Rome titled "Navigating Borders: Cross-Jurisdictional Enforcement in Combating Illegal Gambling."

During his speech, Mr Are emphasised the significance of the MoU with the UK, describing it as a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to sanitise the Nigerian market. He stated, "Illegal online gambling is a global issue, with estimates suggesting that this unregulated market generates between $40 billion and $50 billion annually. These figures are approximate due to the difficulty in tracking and reporting activities in unregulated markets. In certain regions, the illegal gambling segment can account for up to 20-30% of the total online gambling market, making enforcement all the more critical."

Under this landmark MoU's terms, Lagos State and the UK will collaborate to share knowledge, expertise, and resources to bolster the gaming regulatory framework and enforce measures against illegal lottery operations. This partnership will allow Lagos to tap into the UK's world-class regulatory systems, empowering the LSLGA to oversee the industry and close regulatory gaps better. Additionally, the MOU ensures that operators legally licensed in the UK--the most regulated gaming market in the world--cannot engage in illegal activities within Lagos.

The agreement represents a monumental step in Lagos State's ambition to become Africa's gaming hub. It will attract investment and create a secure, responsible, and fair gaming environment. It also positions Lagos as a model of best practices in the global gaming industry, potentially attracting significant economic growth through increased tourism and investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of its broader vision, the LSLGA has spearheaded efforts to establish a more elaborate and inclusive Gaming Regulators Africa Forum (GRAF). This forum aims to foster collaboration between African regulators, enabling the continent to take a united stand against illegal gambling. With this initiative, Lagos State is again leading the charge, ensuring that African nations work together to promote a secure and thriving gaming industry.

As Nigeria's gaming industry continues to evolve in response to technological advancements and increasing internet penetration, the collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the UK will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of gaming and lottery operations in Nigeria. With the LSLGA at the helm, Lagos State is well on its way to becoming a beacon of responsible gaming practices and a model for regulatory excellence across Africa.