Nigeria: Police Arrest Lady for Faking Kidnap, Death

The Orji Police Divisional Headquarters have arrested one Jesse Chidebere 'f', 17yrs, a student of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, for faking her abduction and death. This hoax caused significant distress to her family and the university community.

This was made known through a statement signed by the police public relations officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye and made available to LEADERSHIP.

He said, "On October 26, 2024, at approximately 10:00 PM, police received a distress call from concerned citizens reporting Chidebere missing. A message sent from her WhatsApp account claimed she had been abducted and killed, urging her family to go to the Orji Police Station for confirmation."

" In response, police operatives launched a search and discovered the following morning, October 27, 2024, that Chidebere was alive and had fabricated the story as a prank on social media. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain her motives for such mischief and would certainly face prosecution."

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has expressed concern over such irresponsible behaviour, which wastes valuable resources and causes public panic.

He urges parents to warn their children against using dangerous pranks and spreading misinformation.

The CP submitted that the Command remains committed to combating misinformation and ensuring a safe environment for all in the state.