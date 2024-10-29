Nigeria: Nico Boss Congratulates New Oloro of Oro Kingdom

The Muwagun of Oro Kingdom, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, who is also the executive secretary/CEO of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), has extended his heartfelt congratulations to HRH, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye on his appointment as the new Oloro of Oro Kingdom.

The appointment of His Royal Highness, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye, as the new Oloro of Oro by the executive governor of Kwara State, Malam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (CON) was conveyed in a statement by the honourable commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and community development, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, on Saturday, October 26, while the Staff of Office was presented to him on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Speaking through his media office in Abuja on Sunday, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye described Oba Oyatoye's appointment as deserving, given his impressive track record in promoting the Yoruba culture and heritage globally.

Otunba Ajiboye hailed the process that led to the selection of Oba Oyatoye, one of the youngest monarchs in Kwara State and Nigeria. He commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his leadership acumen during the selection process, saying it is strategic for the kingdom's development and opportunities for the people.

He further reiterated his commitment to support the progress and growth of the Oro Kingdom, pledging to collaborate with the new monarch for the betterment of the people of the Kingdom.

His Royal Highness, Oba Joel Oyatoye, was born on January 27, 1984, to the family of Late Prince Titus Oyatoye Titiloye of the Olufayo Ruling House of Aafin-Oro, Irepodun local government area, Kwara State. He is appointed as 2nd Class Monarch in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

As a member of a royal family, Oba Joel is passionate about Yoruba art and culture. His zeal for promoting his indigenous language, dressing, lifestyle, art, and culture globally began from childhood, inspired by his late father, Prince Titus Oyatoye Titiloye.

The Kwara State-born culture promoter recognizes the urgency of preserving Yoruba heritage, especially at a time its language and culture risk extinction if not promoted.

Notably, Oba Joel has partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria and several South-West states on cultural initiatives in Canada.