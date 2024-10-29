Congo-Kinshasa: Former President Kabila Wants to Block Revision of Constitution

Joseph Kabila, former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is launching a "call to mobilize the Congolese people" to ensure the failure of incumbent President Félix Tshisekedi's plan to establish a dedicated commission of experts to revise the Constitution.

The former president's Common Front for the Congo (FCC) called for the "blocking" of the revision through "mobilization". The people will "rise up" to "defend their rights, their freedom and their sovereignty", read the FCC press release.

Kabila rejected what the president said to explain his project. Tshisikedi had earlier said the 2006 Constitution was not written "abroad by foreigners", as the head of state said, but by "compatriots representing the diversity of the Congolese nation".

The FCC accused the president of engaging in a "political machination" to "divert attention" from his inability to ensure "security". The coalition believes that revision would constitute "a danger to the peace, unity, and stability of the country".

In 2015, Kabila tried to modify this same Constitution while he led the country, but had to give up under pressure from the Church, citizens, and the opposition.

