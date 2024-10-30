Nigeria: Lawmaker Caught Assaulting Bolt Driver to Face House's Ethics Committee Probe

The decision to send Mr Mascot to the disciplinary committee followed a point of order moved on Tuesday by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere.

Alex Mascot, a member of the House of Representatives who recently threatened and assaulted a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, has been referred to the House Ethics Committee.

The decision to refer Mr Mascot to the disciplinary committee followed a point of order raised on Tuesday by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported how the lawmaker assaulted the Bolt driver and threatened to make him "disappear." The Nigeria Police Force has since summoned and interrogated the lawmaker.

Hewas later released by the police.

He was also present at the plenary session when the motion was raised.

While raising the point of order, Mr Ihonvbere said the lawmaker's actions went against the collective interests of the House, adding that the House could not tolerate any aberration.

"It is not my job to begin to analyse the video we have all seen or to analyse the commentaries. But I have a responsibility to say that this House will not sit and allow any aberration.

"In fact, if you look at our Standing Order (5e), it sets out very clearly how the House should deal with any sort of infractions, aberrations, or misconduct by any member of the House," Mr Ihonvbere said.

Ruling on the point of order, the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, maintained that the House would not concede to the public clamour for immediate action. He explained that the House would only abide by its Standing Rules.

He stated that the House would only take action after both parties have been given a fair hearing to present their concerns.

"We cannot act according to what everyone wants us to do. We are guided by our rules. Our rules state that if at any point we feel that the integrity--the dignity of the parliament--has been threatened, we investigate through our internal structure, applying the principle of natural justice, which is to let both parties be heard and ensure fair hearing. That is what we have in our rules," he said.

The point of order was subsequently referred to the Committee on Ethics by the Deputy Speaker for further legislative action. However, it is unclear if the hearing will yield any significant outcome, given past experiences.

In the last Assembly, Elisha Abbo, a senator at the time, was caught on tape assaulting a woman in a toy shop. The Senate later referred the lawmaker to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, but the probe did not yield anything noteworthy.

The Deputy Speaker's remarks on the Mascot saga also suggest a possibility of camaraderie in support of Mr Mascot.

"His appeal was very emotional, so remorseful. In fact, I was touched hearing it from here, but that is not enough. I know you were touched as well," Mr Kalu stated.

"I am only human"--Mascot

Mr Mascot also apologised to the entire House and to Nigerians. However, he cited provocation as the reason for his actions, while adding that nothing justifies his behaviour.

"I just want to state that I am human, even though things were said--those things I regret. I apologise to all Nigerians. Regardless of the provocation, there is no reason why I should have acted in that manner. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians to let what has happened remain in the past," Mr Mascot said.

Earlier, he issued a statement apologising for his actions and promised to seek professional counsel.

"I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently. A video has surfaced showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver who came to deliver a waybill for me. I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

"As a public servant, I recognise the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry. I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.

"I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable," the statement read.