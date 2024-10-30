Nigeria: Extreme Floods Test Survival and Resilience in a Conflict-Ridden Part of Nigeria

29 October 2024
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)
By Una Brosnan

Fatima's escape: Displaced and immobile

"Three people helped me escape the floods," said Fatima Umar, a mother of three with a severe disability. Fatima and her children were at home on 10 September when the Alau dam collapsed, triggering flooding across the main towns of Borno State, in north-east Nigeria. The dam collapsed following extreme rains, which are now common due to climate change.

Unable to flee due to her disability, Fatima and her children were rescued by their neighbours. They were relocated to Teachers Village, a temporary shelter for displaced families in Maiduguri.

