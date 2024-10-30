South Africa: Home Affairs to Revoke ID, Passport of Former Miss South Africa Finalist and Mother

30 October 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Home Affairs says former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina and her mother's identity documents and passports will be revoked because they failed to meet the deadline to make representations.

Her identity came into question after she entered the Miss South Africa beauty contest. Her mother is Mozambican-born, and her father is Nigerian. They may also be charged with fraud.

The Department of Home Affairs had said there may be prima facie indications that Adetshina's mother committed fraud and identity theft. As a result, a South African mother whose identity may have been stolen was unable to register her child.

In response to public backlash, Adetshina withdrew from the pageant and went on to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant which she eventually won.

The Department of Home Affairs claimed to have sent Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letters to both Chidimma Adetshina and her mother. Home Affairs director-general Tommy Makhode said they believe Adetshina's mother is still in South Africa because they couldn't detect that her passport had been used.

