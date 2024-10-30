Nigeria: Lack of Maintenance Culture Affecting Nigeria's Sports Development, Says Pinnick

Pinnick has highlighted that Nigeria's sports development is hindered by a poor culture of infrastructure maintenance, which limits athletes' opportunities.

Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council member, has identified inadequate maintenance as a major hurdle to sports development in Nigeria.

On Tuesday at the University of Ibadan's Faculty of Education, Pinnick emphasised the urgent need for improved infrastructure upkeep to support the nation's athletic talent.

His lecture, titled "The Challenges of Sports Infrastructure and Maintenance in Nigeria: Prospect for the Podium Performance," underscored the critical role of infrastructure in driving Nigeria's sports success.

Pinnick lamented Nigeria's abundance of skilled athletes, who lack adequate facilities to refine and showcase their talents. He attributed the issue to a broader lack of maintenance culture, which begins from homes to public facilities, contrasting Nigeria's approach with countries like Morocco, Egypt, Brazil, Germany, and England, which invest heavily in sports infrastructure.

"Nigeria cannot host FIFA competitions because most of our stadiums don't meet the standards required to be called stadiums," he stated. For example, he noted that even the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, seen as Nigeria's premier sports facility, lacks essential features like hospitality suites, which generate significant revenue for FIFA.

"It is because it does not even have hospitality suites from where FIFA generates at least 30 per cent of its revenue from matches," the CAF Executive Committee member revealed.

He urged the federal and state governments to collaborate with sports administrators in renovating existing stadiums, which would elevate the standard of sports facilities in Nigeria and improve athletes' chances of competing successfully on the global stage.

Despite the challenges, Pinnick expressed optimism about the recent revival of the National Sports Commission (NSC), a move he views as a positive step under President Bola Tinubu's administration. He highlighted Shehu Dikko's appointment as NSC Chairman as a promising sign for the future of Nigerian sports.

Earlier, Olufemi Adegbesan, Dean of the Faculty of Education, praised Pinnick's qualifications and contributions to football administration, noting the lecture's significance in advancing Nigeria's sports development. NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko also emphasised the commission's commitment to addressing Nigeria's infrastructure deficiencies, while NFF President Ibrahim Gusau acknowledged the limited number of FIFA-approved stadiums for international matches in the country.

The University of Ibadan's Vice-Chancellor, Kayode Adebowale, further remarked on the decline in Nigeria's sports performance, calling for urgent solutions to infrastructure issues as a foundation for future success in international competitions.

(NAN)