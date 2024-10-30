Liberia: Deputy Speaker Consult Lawyers As Bloc Pressures Him to Support Speaker's Removal

Capitol Hill — Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah has requested additional time to consult his legal team after receiving calls from the 'majority bloc' in the House of Representatives to participate in their sessions. This request follows the Supreme Court's recent stay order, which temporarily halts the bloc's efforts to unseat Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

The 'majority bloc' has been holding parallel sessions and have remained adamant on not sitting under the gavel of Speaker Koffa.

In a letter to Acting Chief Clerk James Toubie, Deputy Speaker Fallah acknowledged receiving two communications from the colleagues who now call themselves the "majority bloc", dated October 22 and October 24, urging him to join their proceedings in the joint chambers of the legislature. The bloc is seeking a vote of no confidence to remove Speaker Koffa. The bloc, in the communications, warned Rep. Fallah that he risked being removed as Deputy Speaker should he fail to join them and preside over their session.

The Deputy Speaker and the Speaker hail from the same political party - the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"I write to crave the indulgence of my colleagues in the Joint Chamber to excuse my absence today to allow time to consult with my legal team on this matter," Fallah stated. He emphasized the need for an "informed decision that will not contravene the Liberian Constitution and other relevant statutes."

After Toubie read Fallah's letter during the session, Nimba County District 6 Representative Dorwohn Gleekia urged the plenary to acknowledge Fallah's communication but requested that he attend by Thursday, suggesting there could be "potential consequences" for non-compliance. Gleekia argued that Fallah's presence was essential to enforce the House's rules and procedures effectively.

Despite the Supreme Court's stay order on all actions related to Speaker Koffa's removal, the Majority Bloc held session in the William R. Tolbert Joint Chamber on Tuesday. The court issued the stay order in response to a petition from Speaker Koffa's leadership, temporarily freezing the bloc's moves until a conference on November 4, 2024, before Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay.

Montserrado County District 4 Representative Michael Thomas presented a motion during the session, stating that while the bloc acknowledges the Supreme Court's order, they intend to continue meeting until the court's conference. He referenced Article 3 of the Liberian Constitution, which establishes Liberia as a "sovereign state with three branches of government that are separate but coordinated," asserting the legislature's autonomy.

"Given the clear meaning of Article 3 of our Constitution, which asserts Liberia's status as a sovereign state with separate but coordinated branches, we will continue to conduct the Liberian people's business," Thomas stated. He added that the bloc had directed the Chief Clerk to formally notify the court of their intention to appear at the conference and ensure their legal team's readiness.

Speaker Koffa, supported by 30 representatives, has dismissed the bloc's recent sessions as unconstitutional, reiterating that they must meet the 49-member majority required to unseat him. "I am prepared to step down if they reach this threshold, but without it, I have no plans to resign," he reportedly said, inviting his opponents to bring their grievances to a formal legislative session.

However, the pro-Koffa faction has faced challenges in advancing its proceedings due to a lack of quorum, leading to a third consecutive adjournment. This inability to secure a complete gathering has stalled efforts to address the dispute, even as the court conference approaches.