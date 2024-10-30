Liberia: How to Build Women

opinion

Prof. Dr. Thomas Piketty, world renowned economist from France, researched, wrote and published the Truth to the effect that there is growing income inequality within countries and between countries (Piketty, Capital and Ideology, Harvard University Press, 2022). This Truth has led to the expression of considerable concern as seen in the deliberations at the Sixth African Women Leadership Network (AWLN), held in Margibi County, Liberia from October 27-29, 2024, remembering the experience in Beijing thirty years ago at the International Women Conference.

Most African countries are represented in AWLN as there are thirty six African countries with membership in AWLN. In terms of attempting to find ways to build women, most of the participants pointed out the example of Rwanda, indicating that Rwanda has over fifty per cent women in the Rwandan Parliament. Liberia has only eleven per cent in the House of Representatives and fifteen per cent in the House of Senate.

However AWLN members at the Retreat did not point out the fact that the solution to the income inequality or the prevailing poverty generation problem is not determined by the number of women in the Parliament or National Legislature. Look at the popular example of Rwanda. The fact that the President of Rwanda ordered the execution of two Rwandan opposition leaders and sent a Rwandan General disguised as an Envoy to assassinate a Rwandan opposition Leader who took refuge in South Africa, was overlooked by the participants.

The powers that be called for integrity. However, due to the fact that poverty generation prevails indicates that the powers that be do not exercise the integrity that they talk about. The powers that be do not walk their talk. However, the people who love Africa Walk their Talk as seen in the enormity of elected representatives not being re-elected as they ran to be re-elected.

This non-re-election was made possible by the awareness raising that goes on through the efforts of the people who love Africa. These people exposed the corruption of the electoral system, thereby minimizing the cheating that goes on during elections. This cheating is minimized only through the transformation of the unfair prevailing electoral system into the fair enduring electoral system. It is only through this transformation that women with good records can get elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for peace in Africa and in their parts of the world.