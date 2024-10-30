Liberia Hosts Annual Mano River Union Civil Peace Service Conference

Liberia is hosting the annual Mano River Union Civil Peace Service (MRUCPS) Conference, a gathering aimed at addressing the urgent issue of drug and substance abuse across the region. The three-day conference, which began on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Riverside Resort and Villa, Bushrod Island, brings together representatives from Liberia, Sierra Leone, and international stakeholders to tackle the escalating crisis impacting communities in the Mano River Union (MRU).

Organized by the Civil Peace Service Networks of Liberia and Sierra Leone, the event operates under the theme, "Working in Partnership to Combat Drugs and Substance Abuse in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Build Resilient Communities in the MRU." It has attracted prominent figures, including Dr. Christopher Wleh Toe of the Liberia Council of Churches, Decontee E. George, Coordinator of Bread for the World and CPS Liberia, and Morris Kamara, Sr. of the YMCA.

Ambassador Abigail B.L. Karneh, Founder and Executive Officer of the Alliance for Peace, Justice, and Human Rights in Liberia, delivered a powerful keynote address. She emphasized the urgency of uniting against the "invisible war" of drugs and substance abuse, which she described as ravaging communities and devastating the lives of youth.

Karneh shared the poignant story of Kofi, a young man from Freetown whose battle with addiction spiraled him into crime and despair, underscoring the pervasive and indiscriminate nature of the crisis.

"This is not just a statement but a commitment to the lives that hang in the balance," Karneh declared, calling on the Presidents of Liberia and Sierra Leone to declare drug and substance abuse a national emergency. She urged the formation of a strong joint committee to combat this epidemic, noting that the security and future of the region's youth depend on immediate and unified action.

To donors and partners, Karneh appealed for investment in grassroots organizations working tirelessly in high-risk zones. "These local entities are often most effective in reaching those in need," she noted. "They understand our struggles deeply and can bring real, impactful change."

The event also welcomed distinguished international guests, including Madam Sybille Frideres from Bread for the World (BFTW) in Berlin, representatives from AGIAMONDO, and Konneh Don Toka, Defense Attaché of the Sierra Leone Embassy in Liberia.

Frideres addressed the importance of resilience amid global political and economic challenges, highlighting the rising trend of isolationist policies and decreased funding for international cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She encouraged the conference participants to continue their advocacy for peace and partnership, reinforcing that, as Mahatma Gandhi once said, "There is no way to peace; peace is the way."

Konneh Don Toka, Defense Attaché of Sierra Leone Embassy delivered a special remark on behalf of Ambassador Eddie Sidikie Massally, Sierra Leonean Ambassador to Liberia.

Toka echoed the urgency of the conference theme, stressing that combating drug abuse is not a single organization's responsibility but a collective mandate requiring involvement from governments, civil society, and the private sector. "This issue is more than a public health crisis," he stated. "It undermines social stability, weakens governance, and hinders our youth from realizing their potential."

Toka advocated for a comprehensive approach that includes not only the reduction of supply and demand but also emphasizes education, prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration of affected individuals.

As the conference continues, delegates are expected to solidify partnerships and establish actionable strategies to curb drug and substance abuse within the MRU. Together, they aim to strengthen community resilience, reclaim public spaces, and protect future generations from the perils of addiction.

The event underscores a collective commitment to foster safer, healthier communities in Liberia and Sierra Leone, affirming that change is indeed possible through unity, dedication, and relentless action.