Nigeria: Ondo Amotekun Arrests 20-Year-Old for Killing Grandmother Over N3,000

The Ondo State security outfit, Amotekun, has detained a 20-year-old, Akinmade Friday, who allegedly killed a 65-year-old woman over a sum of N3,000.

The suspect reportedly attacked the elderly woman with a wooden plank after accusing her of entering his room and stealing the money. In a statement to the police, Friday claimed, "I took a plank and hit her on the head twice," though he expressed that he did not intend to kill her. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, while briefing reporters, noted that Friday's arrest was part of a larger operation in which 27 suspects were apprehended for various crimes across Ondo State. Among the other arrests was a 21-year-old man facing charges of attempted murder and a 30-year-old involved in malicious damage, cultism, and assault on law enforcement officers.

Adeleye explained that the current economic situation appears to be driving an increase in crimes such as housebreaking, theft, and violent offenses. Other suspects apprehended included a 20-year-old involved in motorcycle theft and a group of young men aged 22-25 allegedly involved in burglary and damage to household properties.

Commenting on the general security state, Adeleye assured Ondo residents of ongoing security efforts, stating, "Ondo State Security Network Agency will continue to engage criminals... to ensure people can sleep with their two eyes closed."

He emphasized the peaceful state of most local government areas, with minor exceptions at border areas where a few cases of kidnapping have been reported.

Amotekun rangers are stationed strategically, especially in forests and government reserves, to ensure ongoing security, particularly during the festive season.